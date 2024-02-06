Cape County coronavirus cases top 4,500

COVID-19 cases topped 4,500 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday.
Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported the county’s total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began hit 4,538, and 3,461 county residents have recovered from the virus. Active cases in the county were 1,017 as of Monday. Sixty county residents have died because of the virus.
Cases in the county’s long-term care facilities totaled 386, with 227 recoveries, 117 active cases and 42 deaths.
Southeast Missouri State University reported 22 new cases for a total case count of 522 (464 students and 58 employees). Active cases have dropped to 71 (55 students, 16 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at 31 Monday.
Virus cases in Scott County rose by 79 to 2,207, while 1,552 county residents have recovered from the virus. Thirty-three county residents have died of the virus.
Elsewhere in Missouri, Bollinger County reported 23 new cases (893 total cases, 707 recoveries, nine deaths).
Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported 184 new cases since their last report (1,584 total cases, 1,276 recoveries, 31 deaths).
Perry County’s latest update included 125 new cases (1,444 total cases, 1,144 recoveries, nine deaths).
Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 51 new cases — 39 in Union County (950 total cases, 589 recoveries, 21 deaths) and 12 in Alexander County (207 total cases, 110 recoveries, one death).
