All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsNovember 17, 2020

Cape County coronavirus cases top 4,500

COVID-19 cases topped 4,500 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday. Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported the county’s total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began hit 4,538, and 3,461 county residents have recovered from the virus. Active cases in the county were 1,017 as of Monday. Sixty county residents have died because of the virus...

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

COVID-19 cases topped 4,500 in Cape Girardeau County on Monday.

Officials with the county’s Public Health Center reported the county’s total number of cases since the coronavirus pandemic began hit 4,538, and 3,461 county residents have recovered from the virus. Active cases in the county were 1,017 as of Monday. Sixty county residents have died because of the virus.

Cases in the county’s long-term care facilities totaled 386, with 227 recoveries, 117 active cases and 42 deaths.

Southeast Missouri State University reported 22 new cases for a total case count of 522 (464 students and 58 employees). Active cases have dropped to 71 (55 students, 16 employees), and on-campus quarantine/isolation stood at 31 Monday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Virus cases in Scott County rose by 79 to 2,207, while 1,552 county residents have recovered from the virus. Thirty-three county residents have died of the virus.

Elsewhere in Missouri, Bollinger County reported 23 new cases (893 total cases, 707 recoveries, nine deaths).

Stoddard County, Missouri, officials reported 184 new cases since their last report (1,584 total cases, 1,276 recoveries, 31 deaths).

Perry County’s latest update included 125 new cases (1,444 total cases, 1,144 recoveries, nine deaths).

Southern Seven Health Department in Illinois reported 51 new cases — 39 in Union County (950 total cases, 589 recoveries, 21 deaths) and 12 in Alexander County (207 total cases, 110 recoveries, one death).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 14
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Mad...
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturi...
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a pe...
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the part...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
NewsNov. 12
Bollinger County man sentenced to 179 months in prison on child pornography charge
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
NewsNov. 12
Officer injured at Ferguson protest shows improvement, transferred to rehab
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
NewsNov. 12
Salute to veterans 2024: A war zone question
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
NewsNov. 11
Cape mayor maintains need for funding to stay 'proactive' on water system issues after rate increase fails
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
NewsNov. 10
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council special-use permit decision
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
NewsNov. 9
Gov.-elect Kehoe announces transition team, key inaugural dates
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy