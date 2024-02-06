Cape Girardeau County commissioners voted Thursday to accept repayment of $8,000 from the unincorporated village of Dutchtown.

In 1998, Cape Girardeau County issued a promissory note to Dutchtown for a flood control study the village was doing with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Dutchtown needed to have local matching funds, which Cape Girardeau County provided.

When Dutchtown was unincorporated in March 2018, the county inherited $90,868.02 — of which the $8,000 repayment would come out of — which was to be used for items and issues around the Dutchtown area.

“The promissory note has really been due for a while,” Commissioner Paul Koeper said.

CARES Act