July 24, 2020

Cape County commissioners approve coronavirus reimbursements

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Cape Girardeau County Commission acted on several routine business items Thursday, including reimbursement of expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commissioners approved the following reimbursements to be paid out of the county’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund:

  • $38,003.88 to St. Mary’s School
  • $5,691.10 to Saxony Lutheran School
  • $2,415 to the law firm of Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson in Springfield, Missouri, which provides legal services to the Missouri Association of Counties, for preparation of various documents related to the county’s coronavirus response
  • $4,453.25 to the Cape Girardeau County health department
In other business Thursday, the commissioners approved an annual code of ethics resolution related to the procedure for disclosing potential conflict-of-interest situations among county officials, authorized an agreement between the county and the Missouri Department of Conservation related to the maintenance of access roads leading to fishing and hunting sites within the county and agreed to seek bids for the resurfacing of almost 4 miles of County Road 379.

Several people also addressed the commission on the subject of the county’s mandatory face mask order approved by the county health department’s board of directors, which went into effect last week.

