Cape County commissioners approve coronavirus reimbursements

In other business Thursday, the commissioners approved an annual code of ethics resolution related to the procedure for disclosing potential conflict-of-interest situations among county officials, authorized an agreement between the county and the Missouri Department of Conservation related to the maintenance of access roads leading to fishing and hunting sites within the county and agreed to seek bids for the resurfacing of almost 4 miles of County Road 379.

Several people also addressed the commission on the subject of the county’s mandatory face mask order approved by the county health department’s board of directors, which went into effect last week.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.