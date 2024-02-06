All sections
NewsSeptember 30, 2024

Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests

The Cape Girardeau County Commission secured funding for new tornado sirens and renewed an ID card services contract, while also seeking bids for annual financial and compliance audits.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
A worker is lifted to examine work on the 1908 courthouse in Jackson. Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Paul Koeper said work on the inside of the building is close to completion before the commissioners tackled other topics at their Monday, Sept. 30, meeting.
A worker is lifted to examine work on the 1908 courthouse in Jackson. Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Paul Koeper said work on the inside of the building is close to completion before the commissioners tackled other topics at their Monday, Sept. 30, meeting.

Cape Girardeau County commissioners requested a bid for financial and compliance audit services at their Monday, Sept. 30, meeting.

County Auditor Pete Frazier said these are required each year. He proposed a one-year option with five additional renewal option years attached.

“The hope is that we can get an extended bid, which we did last time,” Frazier told the commissioners. “… By providing us with the opportunity to extend it out, we could potentially get a long-term lock-in bid, which is a good thing for us.”

He anticipated rates for the bid would go up the longer the county waited.

Management decisions

Emergency management director Sam Herndon requested the commission’s permission to apply for a State Emergency Management Association (SEMA) mini-grant. This would be to install tornado sirens at Trail of Tears State Park.

The grant would be fully funded by SEMA, so if approved the county would not have to contribute any money.

Herndon also informed the commissioners of the State of Missouri’s contract with Riverside-based Midwest Card Services ending. The company’s Salamander program makes identification badges for counties statewide. Since the state contract ended Monday, each county now has to provide their own contract by Wednesday, Oct. 30, if they want to continue services.

The commissioners approved submitting a new contract of some $3,000 annually to Midwest Card Services.

