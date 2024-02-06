Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests

Cape Girardeau County commissioners requested a bid for financial and compliance audit services at their Monday, Sept. 30, meeting.
County Auditor Pete Frazier said these are required each year. He proposed a one-year option with five additional renewal option years attached.
“The hope is that we can get an extended bid, which we did last time,” Frazier told the commissioners. “… By providing us with the opportunity to extend it out, we could potentially get a long-term lock-in bid, which is a good thing for us.”
He anticipated rates for the bid would go up the longer the county waited.
Management decisions
Emergency management director Sam Herndon requested the commission’s permission to apply for a State Emergency Management Association (SEMA) mini-grant. This would be to install tornado sirens at Trail of Tears State Park.
The grant would be fully funded by SEMA, so if approved the county would not have to contribute any money.
Herndon also informed the commissioners of the State of Missouri’s contract with Riverside-based Midwest Card Services ending. The company’s Salamander program makes identification badges for counties statewide. Since the state contract ended Monday, each county now has to provide their own contract by Wednesday, Oct. 30, if they want to continue services.
The commissioners approved submitting a new contract of some $3,000 annually to Midwest Card Services.
