For only the fourth time since 1979, Cape Girardeau County voters will be asked later this year to approve a countywide sales tax.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a motion to put a half-cent public-safety sales tax on the April ballot. If approved by voters, funds generated by the tax will be used to help fund operating costs and salaries of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department and the county jail.

Appearing before the County Commission, Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson said the additional funding is necessary for rising salary and operating expenses in her department.

“We are not at the level of officers or equipment we need to operate as a first-class county,” she said. “And as we move forward with minimum wage standards, unless we address wages, we’ll possibly have some employees in our office who won’t be making minimum wage in about three years.”

The sheriff said her department’s starting salary for patrol deputies is significantly lower than the starting annual pay for patrol officers in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

“Cape Girardeau’s starting salary is $38,000, in Jackson it’s $36,000 and we are at $32,219,” she said. “We’re lower and we’re losing people. We hire them, we train them, then we lose them to higher-paying agencies.”

Low wages, she said, has resulted in staffing shortages in the sheriff’s department.

“Basically, the very minimum shift coverage that’s recommended is five employees on a shift,” she said. “When you allow for hours of sick, vacation, comp and training time, we need at least 25 officers, but the staff we have today is only 20, so we’re short five officers.”

The sheriff told the commissioners her department handles more than 25,000 incidents a year.

“And that does not even include the civil matters, the calls for service, the courts and all the other duties our officers are assigned to,” she said.

“Many times, people want to know why the cities of Cape and Jackson should care about what the county deputies are doing,” Dickerson said. “Well, the sheriff has jurisdiction over the whole county. Our officers are in Cape and they’re in Jackson. We’re transporting inmates in and out of the cities for court, for doctor and dentist appointments, we serve civil papers, we serve criminal papers, we have garnishments we serve within the city limits and we assisted other agencies an average of 1,700 times (a year) over the last several years.”

As for the department’s fleet of patrol cars, the sheriff said several are long overdue for replacement. She said the fleet’s average age is 4.5 years with an average of more than 84,000 miles each; three patrol cars have eclipsed 200,000 miles. As the fleet ages, it’s costing more and more each year to keep it rolling. Currently, fuel and maintenance for the sheriff’s vehicles costs about $130,000 a year.