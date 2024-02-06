Cape County begins next phase of records preservation

Marriage licenses and license applications filed in Cape Girardeau County during the 1940s, ’50s and ’60s will soon be digitized as part of the county’s ongoing efforts to preserve more than two centuries of county records.

The County Commission on Thursday approved a request from Recorder of Deeds Drew Blattner to spend almost $50,000 to electronically preserve all “loose leaf” marriage licenses and license applications filed with the county between January 1942 and April 1, 1968.

“We will pay for that upfront out of the recorder of deeds’ technology and preservation fund, and then the Missouri Secretary of State’s local records program will reimburse us for 50% of that,” Blattner said, and explained that from April 1968 until the present, “we pretty much have images of all the licenses.”

The license digitization project is a continuation of work that began last year with the preservation of marriage license indexes.

“Last year’s project was for marriage books, so basically every loose-leaf license that’s ever been issued was recorded in the marriage books,” Blattner said. “This year’s project is dealing with the loose-leaf documents themselves, which contain a little more information than what’s in the books.”