All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 1, 2021

Cape County Archive director creates index for former slave narratives

Inspired by a phone call she received by a researcher wanting more information about an ancestor who was enslaved in Cape Girardeau County, archive center director Marybeth Niederkorn is working to make it easier to find information about former slaves in the county...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Cape Girardeau County Archive Center director Marybeth Niederkorn looks through the Margaret Mates collection, a resource guide to the slaves, slave owners and freed Blacks of Cape Girardeau County from 1797 to 1865.
Cape Girardeau County Archive Center director Marybeth Niederkorn looks through the Margaret Mates collection, a resource guide to the slaves, slave owners and freed Blacks of Cape Girardeau County from 1797 to 1865.J.C. Reeves

Inspired by a phone call she received by a researcher wanting more information about an ancestor who was enslaved in Cape Girardeau County, archive center director Marybeth Niederkorn is working to make it easier to find information about former slaves in the county.

Recently, Niederkorn created an index for the archive center's collection of narratives from formerly enslaved people in Southeast Missouri. The index makes it easier to cross-reference other documents housed at the archive center.

"Since I started here in November, we've had a few researchers contact us from out of state who are looking for information on their ancestors who had been enslaved," Niederkorn said. "Some of them from here in Cape Girardeau County, and some of them have only moved through Cape County. Where somebody from, say, European descent would have access to things like ship manifest logs where their ancestors came over, naturalization records, that kind of thing, that's really not the case at all for somebody who's looking for somebody from being brought over as an enslaved person."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Finding information about formerly enslaved people can prove to be difficult, partly because of name changes or lack of a surname.

"Sometimes, after emancipation, they would take the last name of the family who owned them, and sometimes they didn't," Niederkorn said. "You might have a husband and wife who were owned by two different families. You might have people who just decided they really liked the sound of a name, and so they went with it. So that's a complication."

The Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, 112 E. Washington St. in Jackson, houses 16 narratives from enslaved people in Cape Girardeau County.

The Library of Congress has an archive of approximately 80 narratives from across the entire State of Missouri, including those from Cape Girardeau County, on its website. Anyone interested in reading these narratives may visit www.loc.gov/item/mesn100, however some language and descriptions may not be suitable for everyone.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy