NewsDecember 16, 2020

Cape County approved to receive Moderna vaccine

Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the county has been approved to receive doses of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which should be available within days. The county has ordered doses through the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

Rick Fahr avatar
Rick Fahr

The public health center would administer doses — the Moderna vaccine also requires two doses — in the third phase of the state's vaccine plan. The first phase focuses vaccinations on health care workers and those at high risk of contracting the virus. The second phase expands to include other essential personnel and those at risk. The third phase allows all other residents to receive the vaccine.

The public health center would administer doses — the Moderna vaccine also requires two doses — in the third phase of the state's vaccine plan. The first phase focuses vaccinations on health care workers and those at high risk of contracting the virus. The second phase expands to include other essential personnel and those at risk. The third phase allows all other residents to receive the vaccine.

Officials expect to have mostly completed the first two phases of the vaccination plan by late spring or early summer, meaning vaccine doses should be available to the general public at that time.

For more information on the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, visit www.covidvaccine.mo.gov.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

