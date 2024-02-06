Cape County approved to receive Moderna vaccine

Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported the county has been approved to receive doses of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, which should be available within days. The county has ordered doses through the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

The public health center would administer doses — the Moderna vaccine also requires two doses — in the third phase of the state's vaccine plan. The first phase focuses vaccinations on health care workers and those at high risk of contracting the virus. The second phase expands to include other essential personnel and those at risk. The third phase allows all other residents to receive the vaccine.