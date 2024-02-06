Cape County adds 31 new coronavirus cases

Two area counties each reported at least 23 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Officials with Cape Girardeau Public Health Center reported 31 new cases, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 492. Of those cases, 255 involve patients in Cape Girardeau, while 85 are in Jackson and 152 are elsewhere in the county. Two hundred seventy-five county residents have recovered from the disease associated with the coronavirus, while three deaths have been attributed to it.

Southern Seven Health Department, which covers seven counties in Illinois, reported 23 new cases in Union County. Total cases in the county Monday were 242, with 149 recoveries and 18 deaths.

Scott County health officials reported seven new cases, pushing the county’s total to 242, with 170 recoveries and 13 deaths.