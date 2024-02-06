Cape Council reviews list of projects for ARPA funds

The Cape Girardeau City Council was presented with a $1.37 million list of allocation proposals for the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds at Monday's meeting. It was the first reading of the ordinance.
The list was put together by city manager Kenneth Haskin using requests from department heads and some feedback from council meetings. Department heads gave brief summaries of the proposals and answered council members questions Monday.
The inventory was approved by the majority of the council with only Councilwoman Shannon Truxel voting against it. The list will be placed on the consent agenda for second and third readings at the first council meeting in October.
Here's what the list included:
City planner Ryan Shrimplin estimated the current list of condemned buildings was around 30 to 40. The funds would be used to pay for more demolitions on top of the $125,000 already placed in the fund. Each demolition costs an estimated $6,000 to $8,000, he said.
This appropriation would pay for four new tornado sirens in the city where there are currently gaps in coverage. The new towers would be at LaSalle Avenue, Hopper Road and around Dalhousie and Whispering Oaks areas of the city.
In addition to the new towers, the allocation would also pay for upgrades to allow the city to be in two-way communication with Cape Girardeau County severe weather services. It will allow both to more easily communicate potential tornado paths.
The boat at Fire Station 3 in Cape Girardeau is used for emergency response on the Mississippi River in the Red Star area. Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr. said the boat is a flat bottom model, allowing it to get into shallow areas for rescues. The current Marine 3 is around 25 years old and has needed numerous patches over the years. It lacks up-to-date technology, including a GPS.
The renovations would include a shelter renovation and the installation of a permanent bathroom; one is not currently at the park. The improvements will also include the installation of the playground system. Ranney Park, one of the oldest in the city, has been in need of upgrades for awhile, said Doug Gannon, Parks and Rec director. Councilwoman Tameka Randle said the improvements to the small park will make a significant impact to vulnerable populations on the southside.
Osage Centre has not had significant exterior work done since it opened in 1997. Gannon said the allocation would pay for paint on three sides and sealing work for the outside of the building, which could prevent potential water damage. One side of the building has received some work when customer service was moved to Osage, but the other three sides have remained untouched. Truxel voted against the list as a whole because of this item after failing to get an amendment to have the item removed or its funding shifted elsewhere. The painting of Osage did not do enough to directly improve the quality of life for Cape Girardeau residents, she said. She would like to see the money used elsewhere.
The initial contract for the system that helps police detect and track alleged gunfire in Cape Girardeau was intentionally for a small area, as a test run, Chief Wes Blair said. Successes with the system have prompted the request for expansion. The expansion would extend the system to an additional 1.25 to 1.5 square miles, Blair said. Analysis is still being conducted to determine the precise area.
Blair said the allocation would be for a three-year lease on the camera system. The cameras are part of a database that would allow the police department to communicate with other law enforcements agencies around the country to identify vehicles and help track down suspects.
The $125,000 appropriation would raise jailers and those in communications at the police department to the same level of pension plan as the rest of the officers.
"They experience and work through the same stress and critical incidents that affect other members of Public Safety and we can now properly reflect that in their pension," Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer, said in an email Tuesday.
Blair said the retirement upgrade will also help with recruitment and retention in those areas. The department has experienced a dearth of jailers, in particular.
The city has been primarily communicating with residents through social media channels. The notification system would be used for public safety alerts and other information citizens need to know, City Clerk Gayle Conrad said.
The app would be a one-stop function for residents of Cape Girardeau, allowing them potentially to pay their bills, keep up to date with city notifications and even report issues in one place.
The bill-pay kiosk would allow for another physical location for residents to pay city bills. Since the opening of the new City Hall on North Lorimier Street, in-person customer service was moved to Osage Centre, creating logistical issues for residents with limited mobility, Conrad said. The potential kiosk at Shawnee Park Center would allow for customers to pay bills seven days a week and with extended hours. More analysis will be needed to determine the exact kind of kiosk, Conrad said. The unit would likely be in the community center because of the higher cost of an external attachment.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.