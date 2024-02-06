Cape Council reviews list of projects for ARPA funds

The Cape Girardeau City Council was presented with a $1.37 million list of allocation proposals for the city's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds at Monday's meeting. It was the first reading of the ordinance.

The list was put together by city manager Kenneth Haskin using requests from department heads and some feedback from council meetings. Department heads gave brief summaries of the proposals and answered council members questions Monday.

The inventory was approved by the majority of the council with only Councilwoman Shannon Truxel voting against it. The list will be placed on the consent agenda for second and third readings at the first council meeting in October.

Here's what the list included:

Demolition fund for condemned buildings, $161,800

City planner Ryan Shrimplin estimated the current list of condemned buildings was around 30 to 40. The funds would be used to pay for more demolitions on top of the $125,000 already placed in the fund. Each demolition costs an estimated $6,000 to $8,000, he said.

Installation and upgrade of tornado sirens, $150,000

This appropriation would pay for four new tornado sirens in the city where there are currently gaps in coverage. The new towers would be at LaSalle Avenue, Hopper Road and around Dalhousie and Whispering Oaks areas of the city.

In addition to the new towers, the allocation would also pay for upgrades to allow the city to be in two-way communication with Cape Girardeau County severe weather services. It will allow both to more easily communicate potential tornado paths.

Fire Marine Unit #3 replacement, $90,000, Cape Girardeau Fire Department

The boat at Fire Station 3 in Cape Girardeau is used for emergency response on the Mississippi River in the Red Star area. Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr. said the boat is a flat bottom model, allowing it to get into shallow areas for rescues. The current Marine 3 is around 25 years old and has needed numerous patches over the years. It lacks up-to-date technology, including a GPS.

Ranney Park improvements, $160,000, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreations Department

The renovations would include a shelter renovation and the installation of a permanent bathroom; one is not currently at the park. The improvements will also include the installation of the playground system. Ranney Park, one of the oldest in the city, has been in need of upgrades for awhile, said Doug Gannon, Parks and Rec director. Councilwoman Tameka Randle said the improvements to the small park will make a significant impact to vulnerable populations on the southside.