The Biden administration has said ARP funds will be distributed in two batches, with the second payment to come 12 months following the first.

Ziebold, who said staff will continue to vet the proposal to ensure it complies with federal instructions, told the council all monies, as per the guidelines, must be expended by Dec. 31, 2024.

Internet sales tax

The City Council intends to use study session time at its next meeting, June 21, to discuss placing a referendum on the Nov. 2 ballot to permit collection of an internet sales tax.

The Missouri Legislature approved the so-called "Wayfair" bill before adjourning May 14 and each participating municipality must now ask its residents to OK the levy.

Gov. Mike Parson, at press time, had not signed the legislation, but seems certain to do so before mid-July since Parson identified it as one of his priorities in his State of the State address in January.

Mayor Bob Fox said the council will need to consider taking first-reading action on placing the levy before voters by July 19, with second and third readings (final) by Aug. 2, since the state election authority needs a decision no later than Aug. 24 in order to make the November date possible.