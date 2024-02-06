Cape Council holds first session with Mayor Kinder holding gavel

New members were sworn in and a new mayor presided over Monday night's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting.

Stacy Kinder, previously the city's Ward 6 representative, was sworn in as mayor at the meeting, along with new council members Tameka Randle, representative of Ward 2, and Mark Bliss, who replaced Kinder as Ward 6 representative. Dan Presson, who won reelection for Ward 1 on April 5, was also sworn in.

Kinder opened the meeting with a few of her own words and explained what she had planned moving forward as mayor in the coming days of her term, including the issues of public safety, infrastructure improvements, economic development, population loss, housing and the city departments facing staffing issues.