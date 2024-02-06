All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 6, 2022

Cape Council approves two contracts, five demolitions

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to approve the demolition of five structures under two contracts at their Tuesday meeting. The short-handed council -- members Shannon Truxel and Tameka Randle, as well as Mayor Stacy Kinder, were not present -- voted unanimously to approve city manager Kenneth Haskin to execute two separate contracts totaling $32,500 for the five demolitions...

Nathan English
The structure at 535 S. Benton St. was approved Tuesday for demolition by Cape Girardeau City Council members. Jackson contractor Ryan Kucera Jr. won the contract with a bid of $6,700.
The structure at 535 S. Benton St. was approved Tuesday for demolition by Cape Girardeau City Council members. Jackson contractor Ryan Kucera Jr. won the contract with a bid of $6,700.NATHAN ENGLISH

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to approve the demolition of five structures under two contracts at their Tuesday meeting.

The short-handed council -- members Shannon Truxel and Tameka Randle, as well as Mayor Stacy Kinder, were not present -- voted unanimously to approve city manager Kenneth Haskin to execute two separate contracts totaling $32,500 for the five demolitions.

Demolition of derelict properties is an issue at the forefront for council members and citizens alike, Haskin said. Haskin said the properties of the consent agenda have been condemned for a while.

Oak Ridge based Steve's Hauling and Excavating was awarded the $25,800 contract of demolishing residential structures at 16 N. Henderson Ave., 1010 Jefferson Ave., and 1220 S. Pacific St. and the demolition of a commercial building at 543 S. Pacific St.

"Again, these are properties that have been left derelict for quite some time," Haskin said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson contractor Ryan Kucera Jr. was awarded the $6,700 contract for the demolition of a residential structure at 535 S. Benton St.

"Staff has worked diligently and hard trying to reach out to the property owner to try and get this property taken care of, and yet to our dismay, this indeed is on the list and ready to go," Haskin said.

Later in the meeting, Ryan Shrimplin, city planner, gave the first reading of an ordinance on the appropriation of $125,000 of unappropriated funds for the city's general fund for the demolition of condemned buildings for the current fiscal year. The ordinance was not passed with the budget because of the lack of information about demolition of condemned structures during the 2022 to 2023 budget process, the meeting agenda said.

Shrimplin estimated that remaining funds left following the contracts approved in the consent agenda should be enough funding for 14 additional demolitions, depending on actual cost.

The commercial building at 543 S. Pacific St. was among those approved Tuesday for demolition by Cape GIrardeau City Council members. The structure was among four that will be demolished by Steve's Hauling and Excavating under a $25,800 contract.
The commercial building at 543 S. Pacific St. was among those approved Tuesday for demolition by Cape GIrardeau City Council members. The structure was among four that will be demolished by Steve's Hauling and Excavating under a $25,800 contract.NATHAN ENGLISH
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy