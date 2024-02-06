Cape Council approves two contracts, five demolitions

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to approve the demolition of five structures under two contracts at their Tuesday meeting.
The short-handed council -- members Shannon Truxel and Tameka Randle, as well as Mayor Stacy Kinder, were not present -- voted unanimously to approve city manager Kenneth Haskin to execute two separate contracts totaling $32,500 for the five demolitions.
Demolition of derelict properties is an issue at the forefront for council members and citizens alike, Haskin said. Haskin said the properties of the consent agenda have been condemned for a while.
Oak Ridge based Steve's Hauling and Excavating was awarded the $25,800 contract of demolishing residential structures at 16 N. Henderson Ave., 1010 Jefferson Ave., and 1220 S. Pacific St. and the demolition of a commercial building at 543 S. Pacific St.
"Again, these are properties that have been left derelict for quite some time," Haskin said.
Jackson contractor Ryan Kucera Jr. was awarded the $6,700 contract for the demolition of a residential structure at 535 S. Benton St.
"Staff has worked diligently and hard trying to reach out to the property owner to try and get this property taken care of, and yet to our dismay, this indeed is on the list and ready to go," Haskin said.
Later in the meeting, Ryan Shrimplin, city planner, gave the first reading of an ordinance on the appropriation of $125,000 of unappropriated funds for the city's general fund for the demolition of condemned buildings for the current fiscal year. The ordinance was not passed with the budget because of the lack of information about demolition of condemned structures during the 2022 to 2023 budget process, the meeting agenda said.
Shrimplin estimated that remaining funds left following the contracts approved in the consent agenda should be enough funding for 14 additional demolitions, depending on actual cost.
