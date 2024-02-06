Cape Council approves two contracts, five demolitions

Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to approve the demolition of five structures under two contracts at their Tuesday meeting.

The short-handed council -- members Shannon Truxel and Tameka Randle, as well as Mayor Stacy Kinder, were not present -- voted unanimously to approve city manager Kenneth Haskin to execute two separate contracts totaling $32,500 for the five demolitions.

Demolition of derelict properties is an issue at the forefront for council members and citizens alike, Haskin said. Haskin said the properties of the consent agenda have been condemned for a while.

Oak Ridge based Steve's Hauling and Excavating was awarded the $25,800 contract of demolishing residential structures at 16 N. Henderson Ave., 1010 Jefferson Ave., and 1220 S. Pacific St. and the demolition of a commercial building at 543 S. Pacific St.

"Again, these are properties that have been left derelict for quite some time," Haskin said.