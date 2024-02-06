Cape Council approves contract for gunfire detection

A detection system may soon improve police response to reports of gunfire in Cape Girardeau.

On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council approved an agreement with ShotSpotter Inc. The company uses sensor technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire.

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said the ShotSpotter system will help officers respond to reports of gunfire more effectively and efficiently.

"Often when gunfire is reported, our officers are provided with a general location to respond to," Blair said. "This technology will pinpoint the location within meters."

Quicker response times will increase the chance of officers arriving before a shooter flees a scene or witnesses have dispersed, according to Blair.

ShotSpotter sensors detect outdoor gunfire activity inside defined coverage areas and send information for review to ShotSpotter's review center.

The information is then analyzed to filter out sounds that are not gunfire. Incidents determined to be gunfire will be disseminated to Cape Girardeau 911 Communications Center and patrol officers' in-vehicle tablets.

From gunshot to dispatch, the process takes about 60 seconds, according to Blair.

In Cape Girardeau, ShotSpotter will service a 1.2-square-mile area. The proposed coverage was determined by analyzing gunfire in Cape Girardeau over the past few years.

In 2020, Cape Girardeau police responded to 498 reports of shots fired resulting in three murders and 48 people hit. Police received a total of 412 shots-fired calls in 2021. Eighteen people were hit and two incidents resulted in murders.