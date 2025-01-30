All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsJanuary 30, 2025

Cape commission approves library board resignation, fills senior services vacancy

The Cape Girardeau County Board accepted Kathy Panagos' resignation from the Riverside Regional Library Board and appointed Donald Hopper to the Senior Citizens Service Fund Board. Construction updates and fund actions were also discussed.

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The Cape Girardeau County Commission met Thursday, Jan. 30 to accept a resignation and fill a vacancy on separate county boards. They also approved a pipe project bid.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission met Thursday, Jan. 30 to accept a resignation and fill a vacancy on separate county boards. They also approved a pipe project bid. Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners accepted one resignation and filled a vacancy during its Thursday, Jan. 30 meeting.

Kathy Panagos resigned from the Riverside Regional Library Board of Trustees. This board features five members apiece from Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, all appointed by the counties’ commissioners.

The commissioners also appointed Donald Hopper to serve on the county’s Senior Citizens Service Fund Board. He filled in a vacant seat because a previous board member’s attendance had lapsed; with Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy saying it was because of them moving.

Hopper’s term on the board expires in June 2026.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Construction plans

Tracy said construction was underway for a shelter at the Veterans Memorial Plaza overlooking Kingshighway. Several trees had been felled in the area. The shelter will feature a pavilion, restrooms and increased parking spaces.

“We’ll see some clearing going on there. They’ll be raising the ground up significantly in some areas,” he said. “… Lots of renovation in that area, so that’s what’s going on over there.”

Fund action

The commissioners accepted a highway department pipe bid from Capital Supply Company for $19,805.65; they were the only bidder. They also approved a $127,610.72 pay request from Penzel Construction for 1908 Courthouse renovations. This comes from the county’s capital fund.

Advertisement
Related
NewsJan. 30
Cape Girardeau man arrested on criminal mischief
NewsJan. 30
Police report 1-31-25
NewsJan. 30
State Rep. Voss introduces bill to assist Missouri coroners
NewsJan. 30
The Latest: All on board passenger jet feared dead after col...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape, SEMO officials discuss potential impacts of federal aid freeze
NewsJan. 30
Cape, SEMO officials discuss potential impacts of federal aid freeze
Former prosecutor, former Kezer attorney take on defense of Lamb in Lawless murder case
NewsJan. 30
Former prosecutor, former Kezer attorney take on defense of Lamb in Lawless murder case
Police report 1-30-25
NewsJan. 29
Police report 1-30-25
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-30-25
NewsJan. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 1-30-25
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office seizes firearms, ammunition, narcotics, drug paraphernalia from search warrant
NewsJan. 29
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office seizes firearms, ammunition, narcotics, drug paraphernalia from search warrant
Missouri Gov. Kehoe vows state takeover of St. Louis police in State of the State address
NewsJan. 29
Missouri Gov. Kehoe vows state takeover of St. Louis police in State of the State address
Cape Police Department updating new push-alert notification system, rolling out new app
NewsJan. 29
Cape Police Department updating new push-alert notification system, rolling out new app
Sterling Bank names new Cape Girardeau market president
NewsJan. 29
Sterling Bank names new Cape Girardeau market president
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy