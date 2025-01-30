The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners accepted one resignation and filled a vacancy during its Thursday, Jan. 30 meeting.

Kathy Panagos resigned from the Riverside Regional Library Board of Trustees. This board features five members apiece from Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, all appointed by the counties’ commissioners.

The commissioners also appointed Donald Hopper to serve on the county’s Senior Citizens Service Fund Board. He filled in a vacant seat because a previous board member’s attendance had lapsed; with Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy saying it was because of them moving.

Hopper’s term on the board expires in June 2026.