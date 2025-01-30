The Cape Girardeau County Board of Commissioners accepted one resignation and filled a vacancy during its Thursday, Jan. 30 meeting.
Kathy Panagos resigned from the Riverside Regional Library Board of Trustees. This board features five members apiece from Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, all appointed by the counties’ commissioners.
The commissioners also appointed Donald Hopper to serve on the county’s Senior Citizens Service Fund Board. He filled in a vacant seat because a previous board member’s attendance had lapsed; with Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy saying it was because of them moving.
Hopper’s term on the board expires in June 2026.
Construction plans
Tracy said construction was underway for a shelter at the Veterans Memorial Plaza overlooking Kingshighway. Several trees had been felled in the area. The shelter will feature a pavilion, restrooms and increased parking spaces.
“We’ll see some clearing going on there. They’ll be raising the ground up significantly in some areas,” he said. “… Lots of renovation in that area, so that’s what’s going on over there.”
Fund action
The commissioners accepted a highway department pipe bid from Capital Supply Company for $19,805.65; they were the only bidder. They also approved a $127,610.72 pay request from Penzel Construction for 1908 Courthouse renovations. This comes from the county’s capital fund.
