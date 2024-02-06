Cape Comic Con returns this weekend for 17th edition

Comic book characters will come to life once again in Cape Girardeau at Cape Comic Con today through Sunday at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event will feature 100 vendors, panels and a costume contest.

Vendors will be selling comic books, original posters, fan art and jewelry, among other things.

The weekend will be packed with video game competitions, panel discussions and more, culminating in the Comically Inclined Best of Show Awards on Sunday afternoon.

Among guests at the event will be Arryn Zech, Barbara Dunkelman, Kara Eberle and Lindsay Jones from the popular Rooster Teeth animated series "RWBY," and Ming from "The Ming and Mike Show," -- a popular podcast on pop culture.

The costume contest takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

This weekend marks the 17th iteration of Cape Comic Con, which has been a passion project for Cape Girardeau native Ken Murphy, who serves as director for the event.