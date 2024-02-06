All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 30, 2022

Cape Comic Con returns this weekend for 17th edition

Comic book characters will come to life once again in Cape Girardeau at Cape Comic Con today through Sunday at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. The event will feature 100 vendors, panels and a costume contest. Vendors will be selling comic books, original posters, fan art and jewelry, among other things...

Nathan English
Matthew Norman, left, as Hipster Link poses with Ben Jurczyk as a spartan of Halo Reach at Cape Comic Con on April 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. This year's Cape Comic Con runs today through Sunday at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
Matthew Norman, left, as Hipster Link poses with Ben Jurczyk as a spartan of Halo Reach at Cape Comic Con on April 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. This year's Cape Comic Con runs today through Sunday at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Comic book characters will come to life once again in Cape Girardeau at Cape Comic Con today through Sunday at the Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.

The event will feature 100 vendors, panels and a costume contest.

Vendors will be selling comic books, original posters, fan art and jewelry, among other things.

The weekend will be packed with video game competitions, panel discussions and more, culminating in the Comically Inclined Best of Show Awards on Sunday afternoon.

Among guests at the event will be Arryn Zech, Barbara Dunkelman, Kara Eberle and Lindsay Jones from the popular Rooster Teeth animated series "RWBY," and Ming from "The Ming and Mike Show," -- a popular podcast on pop culture.

The costume contest takes place at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

This weekend marks the 17th iteration of Cape Comic Con, which has been a passion project for Cape Girardeau native Ken Murphy, who serves as director for the event.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Online ticket sales have closed; those wishing to buy tickets must do so at the door:

Today: $15 — 4 to 9 p.m.

Saturday: $15 — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: $12 — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekend: $35

Gold Box: $55

For more information, visit www.cape-events.com/comic/index.php.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy