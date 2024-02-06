Cape Comic Con returns this weekend

The entry fee for the costume contest is $5 and all costumes must be family-friendly. The children 12-and-younger category has no special requirements; the 13-and-older category requires all costumes to be at least 25% homemade. Prizes include $200 for the first-place winner, $50 for second place and $25 for third place, with prizes being awarded in both categories.

Some of the guests for this year's event include Catherine Sutherland, an actress who portrayed Pink Ranger Kat Hill in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," on Friday and Saturday only; actors Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow of "Leave it to Beaver," and Scott Innes, the voice actor of Scooby Doo, on Saturday and Sunday only.

The first day of Cape Comic Con 2021 will be from 3 to 9 p.m. and cost $15 to attend; the second day will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $15; and the final day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $12 to attend.

For more information, or to view the full event schedule, visit https://cape-con.com.