September 30, 2021

Cape Comic Con returns this weekend

Thousands of super fans and characters in costumes will be swooping into Cape Girardeau this weekend for Cape Comic Con 2021. Cape Comic Con will be held Friday through Sunday at Drury Conference Center and feature "three days of professional comic book artists, publishers and over 100 booths of comics and merchandise for fans of all genres to enjoy," according to the event website...

Brooke Holford
Gwen Beine, 12, cosplaying as Neo Queen Serenity, poses for a photo with Morgan Comnick, cosplaying as Sailor V, both from "Sailor Moon," at the Cape Comic Con on April 21, 2018, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Gwen Beine, 12, cosplaying as Neo Queen Serenity, poses for a photo with Morgan Comnick, cosplaying as Sailor V, both from "Sailor Moon," at the Cape Comic Con on April 21, 2018, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Thousands of super fans and characters in costumes will be swooping into Cape Girardeau this weekend for Cape Comic Con 2021.

Cape Comic Con will be held Friday through Sunday at Drury Conference Center and feature "three days of professional comic book artists, publishers and over 100 booths of comics and merchandise for fans of all genres to enjoy," according to the event website.

This year's event will also include panels, workshops and gaming, as well as a costume contest.

Matthew Norman, left, as Hipster Link poses with Ben Jurczyk as a spartan of Halo Reach at Cape Comic Con on April 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Matthew Norman, left, as Hipster Link poses with Ben Jurczyk as a spartan of Halo Reach at Cape Comic Con on April 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file
The entry fee for the costume contest is $5 and all costumes must be family-friendly. The children 12-and-younger category has no special requirements; the 13-and-older category requires all costumes to be at least 25% homemade. Prizes include $200 for the first-place winner, $50 for second place and $25 for third place, with prizes being awarded in both categories.

Some of the guests for this year's event include Catherine Sutherland, an actress who portrayed Pink Ranger Kat Hill in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," on Friday and Saturday only; actors Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow of "Leave it to Beaver," and Scott Innes, the voice actor of Scooby Doo, on Saturday and Sunday only.

The first day of Cape Comic Con 2021 will be from 3 to 9 p.m. and cost $15 to attend; the second day will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and cost $15; and the final day will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $12 to attend.

For more information, or to view the full event schedule, visit https://cape-con.com.

Local News
