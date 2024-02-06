Cape Comic Con attendees Q&A

The Southeast Missourian spoke with attendees before Cape Comic Con's annual costume contest Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Dressed as: Froppy from anime "My Hero Academia"
Who's your favorite superhero or character?: I'm a big Marvel and DC fan, so I'd say Superman or Batman.
What's your favorite universe or world?: "My Hero Academia" universe or Marvel universe
Dressed as: Himiko Toga from anime "My Hero Academia"
Who's your favorite superhero or character?: From this fandom, Ochaco Uraraka from "My Hero Academia."
What's your favorite universe or world?: Marvel. I like more of the characters, and I just grew up with that more.
Dressed as: Odin Borson, from Marvel Comics
Who's your favorite superhero/character?: Captain America. I like him. He's such a nice guy.
What's your favorite universe/world?: I'm a big fan of the Marvel universe because it's so diverse.
Dressed as: Marvel's Black Panther
Who's your favorite superhero/character?: Optimas (Prime from "Transformers") and Black Panther. The Optimas guy turns into a truck.
What's your favorite universe/world?: Wakanda
-- Joshua Hartwig
