NewsApril 29, 2019

Cape Comic Con attendees Q&A

The Southeast Missourian spoke with attendees before Cape Comic Con's annual costume contest Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. ...

Southeast Missourian

The Southeast Missourian spoke with attendees before Cape Comic Con's annual costume contest Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Heidi Johnston, 13, of Sikeston, Missouri

Heidi Johnston, 13, of Sikeston, Missouri
Joshua Hartwig

Dressed as: Froppy from anime "My Hero Academia"

Who's your favorite superhero or character?: I'm a big Marvel and DC fan, so I'd say Superman or Batman.

What's your favorite universe or world?: "My Hero Academia" universe or Marvel universe

Delaney Quigley, 14, of Southeast Missouri

Delaney Quigley, 14, of Southeast Missouri
Joshua Hartwig

Dressed as: Himiko Toga from anime "My Hero Academia"

Who's your favorite superhero or character?: From this fandom, Ochaco Uraraka from "My Hero Academia."

What's your favorite universe or world?: Marvel. I like more of the characters, and I just grew up with that more.

Jeff Hubbard of Park Hills, Missouri

Jeff Hubbard of Park Hills, Missouri
Joshua Hartwig

Dressed as: Odin Borson, from Marvel Comics

Who's your favorite superhero/character?: Captain America. I like him. He's such a nice guy.

What's your favorite universe/world?: I'm a big fan of the Marvel universe because it's so diverse.

Joshua Stevens, 8, of Ironton, Missouri

Joshua Stevens, 8, of Ironton, Missouri
Joshua Hartwig

Dressed as: Marvel's Black Panther

Who's your favorite superhero/character?: Optimas (Prime from "Transformers") and Black Panther. The Optimas guy turns into a truck.

What's your favorite universe/world?: Wakanda

-- Joshua Hartwig

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

