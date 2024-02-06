Cape Comic Con attendees Q&A

The Southeast Missourian spoke with attendees before Cape Comic Con's annual costume contest Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

Heidi Johnston, 13, of Sikeston, Missouri

Dressed as: Froppy from anime "My Hero Academia"

Who's your favorite superhero or character?: I'm a big Marvel and DC fan, so I'd say Superman or Batman.

What's your favorite universe or world?: "My Hero Academia" universe or Marvel universe

Delaney Quigley, 14, of Southeast Missouri

Dressed as: Himiko Toga from anime "My Hero Academia"

Who's your favorite superhero or character?: From this fandom, Ochaco Uraraka from "My Hero Academia."

What's your favorite universe or world?: Marvel. I like more of the characters, and I just grew up with that more.