Cape Co: 1 in 35 test positive for COVID-19

Nearly one out of every 35 residents of Cape Girardeau County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

That number is based on statistics provided Thursday at the Cape Girardeau County Commission meeting by Mark Winkler, director of the county's emergency services office.

"As of this morning, we've had 2,166 confirmed cases and 88 probables for a total of 2,254," he said.

With a county population of approximately 78,000, that means almost 2.9% of Cape County's residents, or about one out of every 35, have had the virus.

In his report to the commissioners, Winkler said the Cape Girardeau County Health Center's medical director, Dr. John Russell, has reviewed a draft of the state's coronavirus vaccination plan.