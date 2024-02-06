Cape city utility bill delay being investigated

There has been a delay in the arrival of the most recent water/sewer/trash combined bill to at least some of the city’s approximately 17,000 water customers, Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said this week.

“We’re aware of the problem and we’ve been taking inquiries about it,” said Meyer, who said the city uses a third-party vendor to print and mail out invoices.

The city’s customer services manager, Trisha Holloway, said Wednesday the vendor, Peregrine Solutions of Monroe, Louisiana, informed her the bills are going out on schedule.