All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJanuary 8, 2021
Cape city utility bill delay being investigated
There has been a delay in the arrival of the most recent water/sewer/trash combined bill to at least some of the city’s approximately 17,000 water customers, Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said this week. “We’re aware of the problem and we’ve been taking inquiries about it,” said Meyer, who said the city uses a third-party vendor to print and mail out invoices...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

There has been a delay in the arrival of the most recent water/sewer/trash combined bill to at least some of the city’s approximately 17,000 water customers, Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said this week.

“We’re aware of the problem and we’ve been taking inquiries about it,” said Meyer, who said the city uses a third-party vendor to print and mail out invoices.

The city’s customer services manager, Trisha Holloway, said Wednesday the vendor, Peregrine Solutions of Monroe, Louisiana, informed her the bills are going out on schedule.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

One Cape Girardeau resident told the Southeast Missourian he was informed his bills for four properties were sent out Dec. 23 with a pay deadline of Wednesday and had not arrived.

“We’ve had more calls than normal,” said Holloway, who, after consulting with Peregrine, believes the delay is because of the U.S. Postal Service.

“Peregrine is putting on a trace of the next batch of invoices,” said Holloway, who said suggested COVID, possible U.S.P.S. reduced staffing and the crush of holiday mail may all be factors in slow delivery.

Meyer added customers who use the autopay option have not been inconvenienced.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy