Cape city manager search draws dozens of applicants

A total of 50 applicants applied for the job of Cape Girardeau city manager by the Feb. 28 deadline, Mayor Bob Fox announced Monday to the City Council.

Current manager Scott Meyer plans to retire in June after 12 years on the job, the longest tenure in the role in municipal history.

The city's consulting firm, GovHR USA, will spend March going over the credentials of each applicant and winnowing the field according to pre-set guidelines established by the City Council.

At the beginning of April, Fox said, council members will meet with GovHR USA consultant Mark Peterson to come up with an estimated three to five finalists, with a plan to invite them to Cape Girardeau for interviews.

The last time the job was open, in 2009, according to previous reporting by the Southeast Missourian, 56 resumes from 23 states were received.

Meyer, the then-director of facilities management for Southeast Missouri State University, was hired at the time for the $117,000 position, which carried a $8,000 performance bonus.

Downtown race

The Muddy River Marathon, a 26.2-mile race mainly through downtown Cape Girardeau scheduled for May 1, has 609 runners from 17 states signed up so far at runsignup.com.

Organizers Brandon Hahs of Courtyard by Marriott and Bryan Kelpe of the Missouri Running Company told the council they will cap participation at 1,000 marathoners, adding there is an option for entrants to participate in a half-marathon and a half-marathon relay.

"I've been organizing races for 30 years," Kelpe said, "and this is by far the biggest."