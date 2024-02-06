Cape City Council finalizes sales tax extension proposal

The Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday finalized a proposal for a sales tax extension to fund capital improvements including street repairs, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport upgrades, the city water system and City Hall.

City manager Scott Meyer said it will be on the ballot in August.

If voters approve the measure, a sales tax of one-fourth of 1% for capital improvements, which is set to expire at the end of the year, will be extended, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said. The current sales tax is 7.975%, according to the city’s website.

The 15-year tax is designed to generate $4 million for the airport, $16 million for upgrades to the city’s water system, $6 million for upgrades to City Hall and $7 million for street repairs.

The proposal was first discussed last week during a council retreat.

Mayor Bob Fox said he was impressed with the discussions at the retreat.

“That’s what gives our staff the direction that they need and gives our citizens what they need in our community,” he said.