NewsApril 16, 2019

Cape City Council finalizes sales tax extension proposal

The Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday finalized a proposal for a sales tax extension to fund capital improvements including street repairs, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport upgrades, the city water system and City Hall. City manager Scott Meyer said it will be on the ballot in August. If voters approve the measure, a sales tax of one-fourth of 1% for capital improvements, which is set to expire at the end of the year, will be extended, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

The Cape Girardeau City Council on Monday finalized a proposal for a sales tax extension to fund capital improvements including street repairs, Cape Girardeau Regional Airport upgrades, the city water system and City Hall.

City manager Scott Meyer said it will be on the ballot in August.

If voters approve the measure, a sales tax of one-fourth of 1% for capital improvements, which is set to expire at the end of the year, will be extended, deputy city manager Molly Mehner said. The current sales tax is 7.975%, according to the city’s website.

The 15-year tax is designed to generate $4 million for the airport, $16 million for upgrades to the city’s water system, $6 million for upgrades to City Hall and $7 million for street repairs.

The proposal was first discussed last week during a council retreat.

Mayor Bob Fox said he was impressed with the discussions at the retreat.

“That’s what gives our staff the direction that they need and gives our citizens what they need in our community,” he said.

Salary and utility rate increase

Meyer announced a 2% salary increase proposal for city staff — both full- and part time — this year.

“We think it’s important to do so,” he said. “The recurring revenue is continuing to lag inflation, and therefore, it really is a systemic problem.”

The council also is recommending a 2% increase in city water rates and no increase in sewer rates — about a 1.7% increase total, including trash, Meyer said.

Other business

  • The council voted to pass resolutions authorizing agreements with Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Community Caring Council and Safe House for Women for 2019 Emergency Solutions Grant Funds from the Missouri Housing Development Commission.
  • The council recommended ordinances approving and adopting fee increases for Parks and Recreation Department services at Cape Splash Family Aquatics Center, as well as appropriating money from the Parks and Recreation Fund for repairs and maintenance at Cape Splash.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

