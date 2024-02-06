Cape City Council considers allowing out-of-state police applicants

In a meeting held remotely via Zoom because of COVID-19 concerns, the Cape Girardeau City Council gave first reading approval Monday to a new ordinance allowing out-of-state applications for the city’s police department.

The way the city’s employment policy is currently written, only people who live in Missouri may be hired as officers in Cape Girardeau.

“We used to have an abundance of applicants (but) we’re having less and less apply,” city manager Scott Meyer told Mayor Bob Fox and the six ward council members.

The ordinance, if given final approval at the council’s next meeting Dec. 21, would permit applications from “adjoining states,” Meyer said.

“From time to time, we’ve had interest in our department from across the river,” he said, but those out-of-state applicants currently must immediately be denied consideration.

Police chief Wes Blair said state statutes used to require Missouri residence for officers but no longer do.

“The ordinance allowing non-Missouri police applicants brings Cape more in line with the state,” said Blair, police chief since 2013.

Blair said approximately 95% of the city’s police hires come from the SEMO Law Enforcement Academy.

“The last couple of (academy) classes have been smaller by 8 to 10 people, and, overall, we’ve seen fewer people apply,” he added.

“Our standards will not change (but) we wanted to open up the recruiting pool a bit to allow applicants from the other side of the bridge, especially, to have an opportunity,” Blair said.