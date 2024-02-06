Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously to approve major street improvements contracts at their meeting Tuesday.

Both the 2022 Asphalt Overlay Program and the 2022-2023 Capital Improvement Sales Tax (CIST) Street Repair Project appeared on the meeting's consent agenda. Combined, the projects represent more than $2.2 million in improvements to Cape Girardeau roadways.

The Asphalt Overlay Program was awarded for just more than $1.35 million to ASA Asphalt, nearly $137,000 more than the engineer's estimate. ASA Asphalt was the sole bidder on the contract. Amy Ferris, city engineer, said in an interview last week that she was concerned about the lack of bids for the project.

"I don't think they knew that they were going to be the only bidder because there was more than one bidder that showed up to the pre-construction meeting," Ferris said.

Ferris said she believes the city still got a good price on the project, but a lack of bidders for future projects could drive prices up.

"It's not good to not have competition," Ferris said.

The labor shortages in construction and bevy of projects have reduced the number of available contractors. Ferris said she hopes that next year the same issues will not be present.

The asphalt repair will include overlaying numerous streets in Cape Girardeau, installing Americans with Disabilities Act compliant ramps, tree removal, and sidewalk reconstruction. It is funded by the sixth iteration of the Transportation Trust Fund, renewed by voters in 2020.

The CIST Street Repair Project was awarded to Nip Kelley Equipment Co. for around $913,000. The project aims to remove and replace numerous concrete streets and sections of other streets such as Lacey Street, Beavercreek Drive and Cape Meadows Circle, among others.

The project is funded by the 15-year, quarter-cent sales tax renewed by voters in 2019 that funds various repairs and improvements to city infrastructure.

Homelessness

For the second consecutive meeting, community members voiced their displeasure with city policies — or lack thereof — regarding vulnerable populations in the city.

The majority of those who spoke were members of one or both of Cape Tenants — a tenants union in Cape Girardeau — or Street Level — a not-for-profit focused on helping the homeless. There were a few community members who spoke soft or outright rebuttals to other speakers.

Though the statements varied from person to person, the message was clear, and at many times, accusational. Street Level members allege Cape Girardeau has criminalized homelessness and it is the city's responsibility to build a shelter.

Cape Tenants speakers allege the city has enabled landlords to take advantage of and price out many tenants and has become lax in following up on code violations, making the city inhospitable — in some cases — for renters.

Currently, section 18.5 of the city's municipal code makes it illegal to sleep on public land. Sleeping on private property is also trespassing. Cynthia Durgan, Street Level's secretary, repeated previous statements by herself and other members of the organization, saying this policy makes it illegal for homeless people to exist in Cape Girardeau.

"The determination to simply harass homeless people into hiding or jail is encoded in city ordinances," Durgan said.