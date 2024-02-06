Cape Girardeau City Council met Monday, Jan. 22, to approve the design and bidding for reconstructing Cape Girardeau Regional Airport’s D, E and F taxiways.

The agreement is with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly Inc. for projects totaling $464,611.94. Grants awarded to the airport, including the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program and Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Improvement grants, will cover $441,381.34 of the cost, and a local 5% match will pay for $23,230.60.

In other action, council members also approved applying for a Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety and Environment grant and a MODOT Highway Safety Program grant that would reimburse police officers for overtime expenses to conduct DWI enforcement and focus on hazardous moving violations. The Highway Safety Program grant would cover up to $15,000 in overtime for hazardous moving violations and the Highway Safety and Environment grant would cover up to $5,000 in overtime for DWI enforcement. Both grants would cover overtime incurred between Tuesday, Oct. 1, and Sept. 30, 2025.

The council read and passed a motion to authorize city manager Kenneth Haskin to execute an agreement with Bacon, Farmer, Workman Engineering and Testing Inc. to allow the city’s engineering division to issue orders to the company for general works and infrastructure projects.

Other business

The council approved the first reading of several ordinances, approving the record plat of Lone Star Industries Inc. and Riverview Gardens No. 3, and authorizing the city manager to execute a lighting agreement with Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for intersection improvements on Minnesota Avenue and Route 74/Shawnee Parkway.