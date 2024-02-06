Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the construction of an influent pump station mechanical bar screen for the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Monday, May 20.
KCI Construction will be working on the project, and its bid for the work was $3,468,000, which is over the engineer’s estimate of $3,150,000 but within the city’s budget of $3.5 million. The city’s sewer fund is covering the project.
Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley told the council that all the city’s wastewater enters the plant through a 60-inch pipe that is 59 feet underground in which employees have to clear a screen in the pipe manually. He said large items will enter the sewer and the new equipment will protect the drain.
“If we can’t have things to protect, these large items can go in and damage the pumps, which will shut down the actual sanitary sewer plant, which in turn shuts off everybody’s sanitary sewer,” Pulley said.
He said the mechanical bar screen will protect the plant, as well. According to the agenda report, the work “includes installation of two bar screens with a single gripper, trolley, and trolley structure for removing screenings and two conditioning pumps in the existing influent pump station.”
The report also stated that work will also include structural modifications to the pump station and excavations during the construction process. Ward 1 Councilman Dan Presson said people can’t deny the necessity for improvements on both treatment plants.
“The fact that this is paid for by that sewer consumer tax, I think that’s an excellent use of these funds to make sure that we’re up and running and constantly up and running,” Presson said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.