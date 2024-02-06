Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the construction of an influent pump station mechanical bar screen for the Wastewater Treatment Plant on Monday, May 20.

KCI Construction will be working on the project, and its bid for the work was $3,468,000, which is over the engineer’s estimate of $3,150,000 but within the city’s budget of $3.5 million. The city’s sewer fund is covering the project.

Assistant city manager Trevor Pulley told the council that all the city’s wastewater enters the plant through a 60-inch pipe that is 59 feet underground in which employees have to clear a screen in the pipe manually. He said large items will enter the sewer and the new equipment will protect the drain.