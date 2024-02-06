Cape city, conservation officials to discuss deer census

This story has been updated.

Acknowledging there is “activity supporting the fact that the deer population is growing” in Cape Girardeau, city manager Scott Meyer said a meeting has been set with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) on Nov. 23 to discuss the process for conducting a deer census in 2021.

Meyer distributed a handout on the subject to the seven-member City Council on Monday.

According to the “deer incident data” report compiled Oct. 30, the number of vehicular incidents involving deer has been, in Meyer’s words, “flat,” year-to-year since 2012.

Eight years ago, there were 60 traffic accidents involving deer; in 2019, there were 67.

The number of dead and sick or injured deer, however, is notably up over the period.

In 2012, the year the City Council passed an ordinance authorizing an urban bowhunt within city limits, the numbers of dead and sick/injured deer were 71 and 32, respectively.

Last year, those numbers rose to 162 and 82.

The partial data for 2020 accounts for the first ten months of this year (January-October):

Dead: 106

Sick or injured: 76

Vehicular incidents: 24.

Meyer said the pre-Thanksgiving conversation with MDC will involve discussion of how to reduce the number of deer, emphasizing the talk is preliminary only.

The council’s approval of an urban deer hunt eight years ago was struck down by a voter referendum in 2013, the first time a municipal ordinance was invalidated by plebiscite in city history.