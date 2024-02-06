“The Light of Christmas” will shine this weekend. The Christmas cantata developed by well-known Cape Girardeau music leader Mike Dumey will see Centenary United Methodist Church and Westminster Presbyterian Church choirs join a small orchestra and several soloists at Centenary Church for a free event this Sunday.

It’s a retelling of the Christmas story, Dumey said — appropriate for the holiday season, but with a twist: “Christ is God’s gift to the world. Now, what are you going to do with it?” Dumey said.

Dumey said many people are guilty of celebrating the holiday and then forgetting about the reason behind it, come January.

“By the time it’s February or March, it’s like December never happened,” Dumey said.

He said he hopes to give audience members a little something to carry with them through the rest of the year.

Susan McClanahan, center, smiles between songs Wednesday during rehearsal for a Christmas cantata at Centenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

Soloists Casie Janet Mills, Gary Gilhaus, Trudy Lee, Eric Scott and Stephen Schott will perform, all under Dumey’s direction.

Many of the performers in this show, Dumey said he’s known for years.

When Schott was a young man, Dumey said, he’d perform at Homecomers in Jackson and other talent competitions.