Cape chamber endorses school bond issue

The bond issue includes nearly $5 million for renovations to several schools throughout the district as well as roofs, HVAC and parking lot repairs; $4 million toward an aquatics facility at the Jefferson Elementary School campus to replace the aging facility at the junior high school; and $1.5 million toward a centralized preschool facility.

The bond issue will not require a tax increase, supporters said.

Voting members of the board are Kathy Bertrand, Angie Umfleet, Ken Bateman, Maryann Reese, Russ Burger, Brittney Lee, Gary Howard, Jr., Kevin Greaser, Brandon Pylate, Laurie Everett, Janet Jansen, Brandy McIntire, Danielle Poyner, Scott Rhodes, Mike Unverferth, Chris Conroy, Aaron Panton, Han Oh and Rex Rust.