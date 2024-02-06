Cape Central seeks state grant for Career and Technology Center

"We now utilize our own staff after hours and even on the weekends or summer jobs to help keep up," Crowell said. "We have been fortunate that during the last six weeks we've had drought conditions and mowing has not been too important at this time."

On a lighter note, Crowell reported that students and faculty will be happy to learn that Crispitos are again available. He said he was notified by food vendors last Friday, Oct. 21, of their availability and he immediately placed an order for the district favorite.

James Russell, technology specialist in the Instructional Technology Department, reported that two sets of virtual reality Oculus Quest 2 headsets were set up for use at Cape Central Middle School and two more sets are being prepped for Jefferson Elementary School. Russell said the VR headsets can be used to virtually travel to many places in the world and provide 360-degree views. He said there are also some art programs as well that utilize the equipment and more educational programs are being developed for their use.

Tyson Moyers, athletic director, reported on the district's partnership with the City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department. He said they were merging their sports intramural league programs and are in the midst of implementing a basketball league, for which sign-ups are underway.

"Cape Parks and Rec. have adapted the processes for how they run leagues to accommodate our new venture," Moyers said. "We see it as a benefit for both organizations."

Moyers said the partnership is year-round and includes such team and individual sports as basketball, swimming, soccer, flag football and several others.

Moyers recognized that this partnership will increase the number of teams involved, which then increases the need for more coaches. He said the sign-up forms sent out for students include a section for parents to sign up to be coaches.

"Hopefully, we'll be able to connect with those families that are in the program," Moyers said. "Also, there is a possibility to bring in teachers from the district as well as leveraging the connection we have with the (Southeast Missouri State University) athletic department, having some of their athletes and education majors be coaches as well."