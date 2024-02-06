Cape Central program aims to foster Young Women of Excellence

Teenage girls are struggling in ways they've never struggled before.

A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, published in February, showed that 57% of high school girls in 2021 experienced sadness or hopelessness, up 21% from a decade earlier and twice as high as the number recorded by teenage boys. Some 30% of high school girls surveyed said they seriously considered attempting suicide. While some of the elevated numbers appeared to be tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, the data was nonetheless unprecedented.

CDC officials said teen girls are "in crisis".

That context makes the work Jecala Moore is doing at Cape Girardeau Central High School potentially life-saving, and almost certainly life-changing. Moore helps teen girls navigate the figurative land mines of current times. Hired more than a year ago to mentor girls at the school, Moore said she provides encouragement to girls who may have been otherwise "overlooked" or "underserved." She can also connect girls to resources the students may not have been aware of, such as counselors or a social worker employed by the district.

Moore said she provides mentorship to some 50 girls at the school and has launched a program, Young Women of Excellence, now a year old. Young Women of Excellence helps about 15 girls find opportunities to learn life management skills, do uplifting work and activities in their communities and meet female leaders in the area. It also establishes a strong peer group for girls who are seeking to improve themselves.

"What mentoring looks like, without being in the program, is meeting with a young woman once a week," Moore said. "I want to make sure this is something they desire. Most want to be checked on and want to be motivated on a weekly basis. That's what I do a lot of."

Moore said many of the girls she mentors are "just battling with day-to-day confidence. That's huge. Not having a sense of true self-worth or anyone to tell them their worth. I have a lot of young women who don't have the best relationships with their parents. They're kind of the students that are in the cracks that you miss. I have a really close relationship with the social worker we have here. I give her updates on students, and she gives me updates on students, and we move forward with them."

After several months in her mentoring role, Moore initiated the Young Women of Excellence program that goes beyond one-on-one meetings and gives girls opportunities to have more experiences outside the school walls.

"For Young Women of Excellence, my goal is -- through activities and group meetings, taking them to college visits, getting them in the community, volunteering, we've done a few events at the Shawnee Park Center -- to enhance each of the young women's overall wellness."

Moore's position and the Young Women of Excellence program formed from a partnership between Cape Girardeau Public Schools and PORCH, which stands for People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing, led by executive director Tameka Randle. Randle was Moore's mentor while Moore attended Southeast Missouri State University. Randle encouraged Moore to apply for the mentorship role the district was seeking to fill. Young Women of Excellence takes cues from a program out of Lincoln University, which devised evaluations for students who may need some help.

Students who join the program are most often recommended by teachers, but some of them ask to join also. To join the program, students will meet four times with Moore. The girls will begin to journal their experiences. They'll also fill out personal wellness assessments. The students then follow up with Moore if they're still interested. And depending on those factors, parents are called in for a meeting. Moore said even when relationships between child and parent are "rocky" it's still beneficial to include parents in the decision and goals set forth by the Young Women of Excellence program.

Moore, with the help of her first group of Young Women of Excellence, wrote a pledge that each member recites. It states:

Ambitious for those who know

Kind, confident in me with

An asset of intelligence that is so

Enough braveness in me for you to see

Adventurous and excited about

The journey that lies ahead of me

I am humble and unique

A role model when I speak