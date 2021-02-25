All sections
NewsFebruary 25, 2021

Cape Central names new assistant principal

Cape Girardeau Central High School named a new assistant principal Wednesday. Andy McGill, who spent the last nine years at Sikeston (Missouri) High School where he served as an assistant principal and athletic director, will be Central's assistant principal beginning next school year...

J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Andy McGill
Andy McGill

Cape Girardeau Central High School named a new assistant principal Wednesday.

Andy McGill, who spent the last nine years at Sikeston (Missouri) High School where he served as an assistant principal and athletic director, will be Central's assistant principal beginning next school year.

McGill was responsible for recruiting, hiring and evaluating teachers, coaches, activity sponsors and support staff during his tenure at Sikeston. In addition he maintained the school district's master calendar, assisted with implementing the 1:1 iPad program, helped plan the Equal Opportunity Schools for Advanced Placement classes, promoted use of technology in the classroom through Project iLearn and was named the 2018-2019 Southeast District Athletic Director of the Year.

McGill — who holds a specialist in education from William Woods University, a Master of Science in administration from Southeast Missouri State University and a bachelor's from William Jewell College — will officially begin his tenure at Central in July 2021.

