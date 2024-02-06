Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members have approved the implementation of a policy requiring students at Cape Central High School to place their cellphones in magnetically sealed pouches during school hours.

The district already has a "no cellphone use" policy in place, however, teachers report they are constantly having to tell students to stop using cellphones and put them away.

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9, the first day back from Christmas vacation, the school will check out the pouches to students during their first class of the day. Students will keep the pouches with them throughout the day and can unlock them at stations near the building exits at the end of the school day.

The pouches are big enough to hold all personal Bluetooth wireless capable devices such as cellphones, smartwatches and earbuds. Students will be required to keep and use the pouches every school day through the end of the school year and check the pouches back into the school.

The district will purchase the pouches and unlocking stations from Yondr, a tech company in San Francisco. The district will pay just over $28,000 for the program's initial startup cost.