Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members have approved the implementation of a policy requiring students at Cape Central High School to place their cellphones in magnetically sealed pouches during school hours.
The district already has a "no cellphone use" policy in place, however, teachers report they are constantly having to tell students to stop using cellphones and put them away.
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 9, the first day back from Christmas vacation, the school will check out the pouches to students during their first class of the day. Students will keep the pouches with them throughout the day and can unlock them at stations near the building exits at the end of the school day.
The pouches are big enough to hold all personal Bluetooth wireless capable devices such as cellphones, smartwatches and earbuds. Students will be required to keep and use the pouches every school day through the end of the school year and check the pouches back into the school.
The district will purchase the pouches and unlocking stations from Yondr, a tech company in San Francisco. The district will pay just over $28,000 for the program's initial startup cost.
Brice Beck , deputy superintendent for K-12 education, said phones have become a distraction during the school day for students and for teachers, who must constantly monitor students for phone use during class and school activities.
"We want our students to be engaged in their learning and in appropriate interpersonal social interaction throughout the day," Beck said. "Our goal is to minimize distractions and maximize student learning."
Beck said if a personal emergency requires a student to use their cellphone, students may unlock their pouch in an administrator's office after being given permission. He said students will be charged a $25 replacement fee if the pouch is lost or damaged, and students who forget their pouch will have their devices collected and stored in the main office for guardian pickup.
For students who violate the policy regulations, Beck said the first offense will result in having their devices collected by an administrator and a parent or guardian will be required to pick up the devices. Subsequent offenses will result in consequences ranging from detention to suspension.
Beck said they will schedule assemblies at the high school, between now and the start of Christmas break, to inform students of the program and how it works. He said they will also schedule information sessions for parents to attend.
Beck said if successful at the high school, the program will be implemented in all schools in the district.
