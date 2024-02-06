Cape Central coach named assistant principal

Cape Girardeau Central High School will have a new assistant principal effective July 1, according to a district news release.
The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education approved Drew Church for the position at a special board meeting Monday, the release stated.
Church began his career at Jackson High School as a physical-education instructor and basketball coach, the release stated.
He was then hired by Central in 2006 to coach basketball, teach physical education and serve as the physical-education department chairman.
Church graduated from the University of Evansville in Indiana with a bachelorï¿½s degree in physical education, and received his masterï¿½s in secondary administration and supervision from Southeast Missouri State University, the release stated.
ï¿½I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to serve Cape Central High School in a different capacity. Cape Girardeau Central holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to being a part of its continued success,ï¿½ Church said in the release.
Superintendent Neil Glass said Church will continue to coach in his new capacity.
ï¿½I am excited about having Mr. Church join our leadership team,ï¿½ Nancy Scheller, incoming principal at Central High School, said in the release. ï¿½His dedication to Cape schools and our students is apparent. He will be able to step into the administration role and be able to immediately make an impact. He brings with him a strong work ethic, understanding of the high school curriculum, relationships with students and staff and a love for Cape Central High School.ï¿½
Scheller, director of Central Academy, formerly the Alternative Education Center at 330 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau, will be the new principal at Central High School effective July 1.
Prior to her time as Central Academy director, Scheller was assistant principal at Central and brings to the table 29 years of experience in education.
Scheller replaces Chris Kase, who resigned as principal effective June 30, district spokeswoman Dana Saverino told the Southeast Missourian in April.
Pertinent address:
301 N. Clark Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
