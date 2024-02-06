Cape Central coach named assistant principal

Cape Girardeau Central High School will have a new assistant principal effective July 1, according to a district news release.

The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education approved Drew Church for the position at a special board meeting Monday, the release stated.

Church began his career at Jackson High School as a physical-education instructor and basketball coach, the release stated.

He was then hired by Central in 2006 to coach basketball, teach physical education and serve as the physical-education department chairman.

Church graduated from the University of Evansville in Indiana with a bachelor's degree in physical education, and received his master's in secondary administration and supervision from Southeast Missouri State University, the release stated.

"I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to serve Cape Central High School in a different capacity. Cape Girardeau Central holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to being a part of its continued success," Church said in the release.

Superintendent Neil Glass said Church will continue to coach in his new capacity.