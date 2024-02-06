All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 9, 2018

Cape Central coach named assistant principal

Cape Girardeau Central High School will have a new assistant principal effective July 1, according to a district news release. The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education approved Drew Church for the position at a special board meeting Monday, the release stated. Church began his career at Jackson High School as a physical-education instructor and basketball coach, the release stated...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Cape Girardeau Central High School head coach Drew Church talks to players during a timeout Jan. 9 in the second half of a game against De Smet Jesuit at the high school in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Central High School head coach Drew Church talks to players during a timeout Jan. 9 in the second half of a game against De Smet Jesuit at the high school in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ bmatthews@semissourian, file

Cape Girardeau Central High School will have a new assistant principal effective July 1, according to a district news release.

The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education approved Drew Church for the position at a special board meeting Monday, the release stated.

Church began his career at Jackson High School as a physical-education instructor and basketball coach, the release stated.

He was then hired by Central in 2006 to coach basketball, teach physical education and serve as the physical-education department chairman.

Church graduated from the University of Evansville in Indiana with a bachelorï¿½s degree in physical education, and received his masterï¿½s in secondary administration and supervision from Southeast Missouri State University, the release stated.

ï¿½I feel very blessed to have the opportunity to serve Cape Central High School in a different capacity. Cape Girardeau Central holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to being a part of its continued success,ï¿½ Church said in the release.

Superintendent Neil Glass said Church will continue to coach in his new capacity.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

ï¿½I am excited about having Mr. Church join our leadership team,ï¿½ Nancy Scheller, incoming principal at Central High School, said in the release. ï¿½His dedication to Cape schools and our students is apparent. He will be able to step into the administration role and be able to immediately make an impact. He brings with him a strong work ethic, understanding of the high school curriculum, relationships with students and staff and a love for Cape Central High School.ï¿½

Scheller, director of Central Academy, formerly the Alternative Education Center at 330 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau, will be the new principal at Central High School effective July 1.

Prior to her time as Central Academy director, Scheller was assistant principal at Central and brings to the table 29 years of experience in education.

Scheller replaces Chris Kase, who resigned as principal effective June 30, district spokeswoman Dana Saverino told the Southeast Missourian in April.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

301 N. Clark Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy