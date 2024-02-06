Cape becomes Purple Heart City to show support of wounded veterans

Cape Girardeau is now officially a Purple Heart City thanks to a proclamation delivered during Wednesdayï¿½s city council meeting.

The proclamation marks an agreement between the city and the Missouri Military Order of the Purple Heart, a veterans advocacy organization based in Springfield, Missouri.

John Dismer, MOPH regional commander, thanked city officials in a phone interview with the Southeast Missourian on Thursday.

ï¿½Becoming a Purple Heart City, itï¿½s a visual reminder showing people support their combat-wounded veterans,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½We sent them an invitation and they accepted it right away and wrote out a proclamation.ï¿½

The designation, he explained, will be reflected in commemorative signage that will be erected throughout Cape Girardeau.

ï¿½We probably have over 160, 165 cities, plus numerous colleges and high schools that are now Purple Heart organizations,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Plus, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals, too.ï¿½