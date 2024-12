Cape becomes Purple Heart City to show support of wounded veterans

Cape Girardeau is now officially a Purple Heart City thanks to a proclamation delivered during Wednesday�s city council meeting.

The proclamation marks an agreement between the city and the Missouri Military Order of the Purple Heart, a veterans advocacy organization based in Springfield, Missouri.

John Dismer, MOPH regional commander, thanked city officials in a phone interview with the Southeast Missourian on Thursday.

�Becoming a Purple Heart City, it�s a visual reminder showing people support their combat-wounded veterans,� he said. �We sent them an invitation and they accepted it right away and wrote out a proclamation.�

The designation, he explained, will be reflected in commemorative signage that will be erected throughout Cape Girardeau.

�We probably have over 160, 165 cities, plus numerous colleges and high schools that are now Purple Heart organizations,� he said. �Plus, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals, too.�