Cape Airport service in holding pattern

The Cape Girardeau City Council won't be making a decision on a new carrier to service the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for at least another couple of weeks.
On Friday, the Airport Advisory Board announced its plans to recommend the City Council accept Contour Aviation's proposal to take over carrier services from SkyWest. But on Monday night, council members approved a motion to table the discussion on the airport.
Airport manager Katrina Amos told the council she heard from a SkyWest employee the airline could rescind its notice of termination June 24.
SkyWest officials announced in March their intent to terminate services at the Cape Girardeau airport and 28 others nationwide because of pilot and crew shortages, but a holding order issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation does not allow the carrier to vacate services until Cape Girardeau Regional Airport finds a replacement.
The terms of agreement for SkyWest to continue service locally, according to the employee, would include added stops in Paducah, Kentucky, or Decatur, Illinois, before passengers arrive at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
SkyWest would also want to provide service under Federal Aviation Administration part 135 operation, which would be established by the spring or summer of 2023, Amos said. SkyWest currently operates under part 121 categorization, requiring pilots to fly 1,000 training miles and retire by the age of 65 and featuring 50-seat capacity airplanes. Part 135 categorization requires a minimum of 500 training hours, no maximum age requirement for retirement and pilots fly 30-seat passenger aircraft.
International flights through Contour would funnel passengers through Nashville International Airport Hub and use American Airline and Southwest aircraft.
Amos said by switching services to Contour, the airport would be able to not share services with other cities and have access to 30-seat aircraft. The airport currently has the goal of 10,000 enplanements per year to receive $1 million in federal funds, and Amos said with Contour that goal would be possible, but questionable with SkyWest if passengers from Cape Girardeau would be sharing capacity with the other cities.
Also, passengers using American Airlines through Contour would not be required to go through security or check their luggage again upon arriving in Nashville, however, if another airline is used in their connecting flight it would be required in most cases.
Amos told the council the board had been satisfied with the services provided by SkyWest and the benefits of flying passengers to O'Hare, but noted a decline in reliability.
"I think it would be remiss to not point out that we were here June of 2021 recommending SkyWest for a three-year term. We were very happy with the service at that point," Amos said. "In light of the pandemic, we have had a number of issues that have plagued our airport as well the industry over the last years -- we've had a lot of schedule changes, reductions to one flight per day, and we've navigated all of that. We did so because we want the service to continue and because we believe in the service from Cape Girardeau to Chicago."
She said one flight a day was not in the best interest of the area, but it was considered.
"You have to consider, though, having a hub like Chicago and having one flight per day, if you show up late or there is a cancellation, you can't fly out until the next day," she said. "That does not bode well for business travelers who have to get there and be back the next day for another meeting."
Council member Robbie Guard initiated the motion to table the discussion, and council member Dan Presson expressed the importance of receiving more community feedback before a decision is made by the council.
"This is one of the issues where I have heard the most community feedback that I have heard in a long time," Presson said. "People are very intensely connected to what the airport does on a daily basis. So, I agree with tabling to just hear more community comments. If SkyWest doesn't come back with a better offer, if they're not willing to play ball, then we've got Contour."
The council will discuss the proposal at the next meeting June 20.
