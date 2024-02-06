Cape Airport service in holding pattern

The Cape Girardeau City Council won't be making a decision on a new carrier to service the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for at least another couple of weeks.

On Friday, the Airport Advisory Board announced its plans to recommend the City Council accept Contour Aviation's proposal to take over carrier services from SkyWest. But on Monday night, council members approved a motion to table the discussion on the airport.

Airport manager Katrina Amos told the council she heard from a SkyWest employee the airline could rescind its notice of termination June 24.

SkyWest officials announced in March their intent to terminate services at the Cape Girardeau airport and 28 others nationwide because of pilot and crew shortages, but a holding order issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation does not allow the carrier to vacate services until Cape Girardeau Regional Airport finds a replacement.

The terms of agreement for SkyWest to continue service locally, according to the employee, would include added stops in Paducah, Kentucky, or Decatur, Illinois, before passengers arrive at Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

SkyWest would also want to provide service under Federal Aviation Administration part 135 operation, which would be established by the spring or summer of 2023, Amos said. SkyWest currently operates under part 121 categorization, requiring pilots to fly 1,000 training miles and retire by the age of 65 and featuring 50-seat capacity airplanes. Part 135 categorization requires a minimum of 500 training hours, no maximum age requirement for retirement and pilots fly 30-seat passenger aircraft.

International flights through Contour would funnel passengers through Nashville International Airport Hub and use American Airline and Southwest aircraft.

Amos said by switching services to Contour, the airport would be able to not share services with other cities and have access to 30-seat aircraft. The airport currently has the goal of 10,000 enplanements per year to receive $1 million in federal funds, and Amos said with Contour that goal would be possible, but questionable with SkyWest if passengers from Cape Girardeau would be sharing capacity with the other cities.

Also, passengers using American Airlines through Contour would not be required to go through security or check their luggage again upon arriving in Nashville, however, if another airline is used in their connecting flight it would be required in most cases.