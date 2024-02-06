All sections
NewsNovember 10, 2021

Cape airport seeks maintenance employees; airport traffic on track for yearly goal

Winter operations at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport may look a little different this year. The airport's maintenance and operations staff has been very short staffed in recent months, according to manager Katrina Amos. "Until we can get people that are adequately trained, you should expect there's going to be some disruptions in our traffic," Amos told Airport Advisory Board members at their meeting Tuesday...

Monica Obradovic
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos told Aiport Advisory Board members Tuesday at their meeting to expect delays this winter because of staffing issues in the maintenance and operations department at the airport.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos told Aiport Advisory Board members Tuesday at their meeting to expect delays this winter because of staffing issues in the maintenance and operations department at the airport.Southeast Missourian file

Winter operations at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport may look a little different this year.

The airport's maintenance and operations staff has been very short staffed in recent months, according to manager Katrina Amos.

"Until we can get people that are adequately trained, you should expect there's going to be some disruptions in our traffic," Amos told Airport Advisory Board members at their meeting Tuesday.

The airport's maintenance and operations staff is down to one employee when there are typically three. One maintenance and operations employee recently left Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for a different job and another left temporarily for personal reasons.

Maintenance and operations employees ensure the airfield is clear of ice or snow and safe after inclement weather.

Though, if this winter is mild and doesn't bring any major storms, Amos said the airport should be fine.

"If there are any delays or closures, I just ask that you guys be patient with us as we try to navigate these challenges we're facing," Amos said at the meeting.

Airport activity

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is 807 passengers, or "enplanements," away from reaching its goal of 8,000 this year.

Airport officials originally projected 7,400 enplanements for 2021.

"If we have even half of the month of what we've been experiencing the last few months, we should get to that 8,000 number," Amos said.

If the airport hits its 8,000 passenger goal, it stands to receive $600,000 through the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) Airport Improvement Program. The money could be used for revenue-generating and infrastructure projects.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport may receive $1 million in grant money from the FAA if it reaches 10,000 enplanements. But since the pandemic slowed travel down, 10,000 enplanements isn't attainable, Amos said.

Air traffic still hasn't returned to normal, but it is on the rise. Amos said reservations for holiday travel seem to be doing well.

"I'm hopeful we'll have pretty good numbers for both November and December," Amos said.

The entrance to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Scott County.
The entrance to Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in Scott County.Southeast Missourian file

Numbers are up across the board, from enplanements to fuel sales.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport has sold more fuel this year compared to how much it sold at the same time last year. So far, this year's sales have surpassed last year's by slightly more than 62,000 gallons.

According to Cape Aviation's October 2021 report, Jet A fuel sales have increased 14% compared to what they were this time last year. Sales for 100LL aviation fuel rose by 23%.

Fuel sales have increased because of a rise in airport operations, according to Amos. Southeast Missouri State University's new pilot program had its first cohort of students this fall and has purchased close to 3,800 gallons of fuel so far, she said.

Because of a national shortage of truck drivers to transport fuel, the airport has begun to purchase fuel more regularly and in increased volumes.

Local News
