Winter operations at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport may look a little different this year.

The airport's maintenance and operations staff has been very short staffed in recent months, according to manager Katrina Amos.

"Until we can get people that are adequately trained, you should expect there's going to be some disruptions in our traffic," Amos told Airport Advisory Board members at their meeting Tuesday.

The airport's maintenance and operations staff is down to one employee when there are typically three. One maintenance and operations employee recently left Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for a different job and another left temporarily for personal reasons.

Maintenance and operations employees ensure the airfield is clear of ice or snow and safe after inclement weather.

Though, if this winter is mild and doesn't bring any major storms, Amos said the airport should be fine.

"If there are any delays or closures, I just ask that you guys be patient with us as we try to navigate these challenges we're facing," Amos said at the meeting.

Airport activity

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport is 807 passengers, or "enplanements," away from reaching its goal of 8,000 this year.

Airport officials originally projected 7,400 enplanements for 2021.