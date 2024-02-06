Cape airport receives grant for parking lot expansion

A state grant will fund adding 67 additional parking spaces at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, municipal officials said Tuesday, July 18.

A release from the city says the grant is for $350,000 and will pay for the additional airline passenger and restaurant parking, as well as future parking needs for flight students.

Airport manager Katrina Amos said the funding comes at an opportune time.

“This award couldn’t come at a better time as we continue to make necessary improvements at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. It will also free up funding to include other low-priority items currently not funded in the new Passenger Terminal Building," she noted.