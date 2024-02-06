Cape Airport manager Amos 'encouraged' by passenger traffic

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport in northern Scott County continues its rebound in passenger traffic from the depths of the COVID pandemic in 2020, according to the latest usage report issued by the office of airport manager Katrina Amos.

Enplanements, the industry term to designate passenger boardings, stands at 5,121 year-to-date for the first eight months of 2021, with 806 boardings recorded last month.

"Passenger traffic for August was 123% higher than in 2020 but down 28% when compared to (pre-pandemic) 2019," Amos told the Southeast Missourian on Friday.

Airport officials had projected 7,400 enplanements for 2021 but Amos said if the current trend continues, the final number might exceed the 8,000 threshold.

"If monthly enplanements continue at the level of 800 per month, we'll exceed 8.000 for the year and be eligible to receive $600,000 via a federal grant," said Amos, who succeeded longtime manager Bruce Loy in January 2020.

Status

Amos explains if a facility is classified as a "primary" airport, it is eligible to receive funding from the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program.

In the pre-COVID era, an airport had to reach at least 10,000 annual enplanements to receive $1 million in an FAA AIP grant.