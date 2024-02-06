Capaha Park pond project reaches its final phase

The Capaha Park pond has reached the final phase of its renovation project with the placement of aquatic plants in the water.
Along with adding aquatic plants, more fish — bass, catfish and bluegill — were added to the pond for the upcoming Youth Catch and Release event.
City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the aquatic plants were not just added for aesthetics but also to ensure there isn't an over migration of "waterfowl" to the pond.
"The waterfowl don't like to swim through that vegetation because predators can hide in that. So we're really trying to encourage a migration of birds in and out of the pond," Gannon said.
Gannon said the pond's water level had to be lowered for the aquatic plants to be added. He said the pond project will be complete once the water comes back to full level.
Gannon said with the help of the Missouri Department of Conservation, the formation of algae in the pond will be controlled by chemicals, grass carp and the pond's fountain and two aerators.
"Once we get the pond aerating and get the fountain running again, we'll work to maintain that in conjunction with them (Missouri Department of Conservation)," Gannon said.
Gannon said smaller fish had been placed in the pond at an earlier time to establish a good habitat and encourage more to spawn.
"We don't want to just put big fish in there and then everybody fishes them out, and then we just have to keep restocking with sizable fish," Gannon said. "Missouri Department of Conservation is managing that as well. And they're putting in the right kind of species and numbers that will allow development of really good fish habitat for years to come in that pond."
He said while there will still be some bigger catfish in the pond, the public should pay attention to signage about fishing regulations.
