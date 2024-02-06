Capaha Park pond project reaches its final phase

The Capaha Park pond has reached the final phase of its renovation project with the placement of aquatic plants in the water.

Along with adding aquatic plants, more fish — bass, catfish and bluegill — were added to the pond for the upcoming Youth Catch and Release event.

City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation director Doug Gannon said the aquatic plants were not just added for aesthetics but also to ensure there isn't an over migration of "waterfowl" to the pond.

"The waterfowl don't like to swim through that vegetation because predators can hide in that. So we're really trying to encourage a migration of birds in and out of the pond," Gannon said.

Gannon said the pond's water level had to be lowered for the aquatic plants to be added. He said the pond project will be complete once the water comes back to full level.