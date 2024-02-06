The two candidates for Scott County prosecuting attorney made their case Thursday at a candidate meet and greet hosted by the Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce.

Amanda Oesch

Donald Cobb and incumbent Amanda Oesch answered questions about themselves, their skill set, what problems face Scott County economically and how they would use the office to help the county's residents.

The first two questions asked the candidates to tell the audience about themselves and what qualifies them for the position.

Oesch cited her experience as a prosecutor, including four years as the county prosecutor and five years as an assistant prosecutor in the office. Oesch was also appointed by the governor to fill a vacant prosecutor post in Carter County, Missouri.

"At that time, I knew prosecutor was definitely where my heart is, definitely my passion," Oesch said of being appointed to the Carter County post.

She spoke about passion frequently, saying she cares deeply about each case and wants to get justice for victims. She said she's had defense attorneys tell her she's too passionate.

Her passion is why she decided to run for office in 2018, she said. She won by a little more than 2,700 votes.

Since then, Oesch said she has worked to clear the backlog of cases that was present in the office. When she arrived to the position in January 2019, there were 15 pending homicide cases, and she's disposed of 10, she said.