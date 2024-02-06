One question asked concerned the candidate's top priority or focus, if elected.

Phegley, the current board vice president elected in 2020, said she would focus on strengthening community partnerships similar to the Registered Youth Apprenticeship program at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

She also spoke about student learning gaps as a result of COVID-19 and how the district's new Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) calls for consistency in monitoring student performance that will help teachers "address gaps and provide supplementary instruction before students get too far behind."

Swartz, a retired marketing director, agreed that raising students academic proficiency was a priority but argued it is time to stop using the pandemic as an excuse for low scores. "COVID's in the rearview mirror. It's time to move on." She also said one of her top priorities is transparency.

Ritter, who is finishing his second three-year term, talked about the close relationship he has with both current and incoming superintendents, Neil Glass and Howard Benyon, respectively. He said one of his primary focuses would be "getting in the trenches and figuring out what is best to attack that CSIP together."

Cook, who has served on the board for three years, also said his focus would be on implementing the CSIP's mission of "building academic success and hearing the voices of students, parents and district staff."

Diamond, a commercial painter, said his priority is to support teachers and staff and make sure they have what they need in order for students to be successful.

Another question asked how candidates would give "concerned parents a voice in school matters."

Ritter and Diamond said the most important thing was to listen. Ritter reiterated his "direct line to the superintendent" and "following the chain of command" in order to have district staff who are best qualified address parents questions and concerns. Cook encouraged parents to be active "when there isn't a problem," and be involved and build relationships with teachers and staff. Swartz called for a separate "town hall monthly meeting" stating the board is too busy at their meetings to "have a back-and-forth with parents." Phegley echoed Swartz's town hall idea and stressed the importance of keeping the lines of communication open between parents and district administrators.

In closing remarks, Swartz said she is "thrilled" about the future of the district and would be honored to be part of it. Ritter said, if reelected, voters would be getting someone with "a lot of passion and drive." Phegley said her background in education brings perspective to decisions the board makes. Diamond said he was a common man who loves the school and the town, while Cook said he appreciated the opportunity to serve and hoped to be able to continue to do so.

Jim Maginel, a Cape Girardeau resident whose children graduated from CGPS, said he thought the forum provided a "good introduction" to the candidates but it didn't provide enough information for him to decide who he would be voting for.

Andrea Roth, an instructor in the Physical Therapy Assistant program at CTC, a Central alum and a parent with two children attending CGPS, said it was "nice" to hear from the candidates but was disappointed in the low turnout. She said she was excited to hear about the new CSIP plan and encouraged to hear of the close working relationship between the superintendent and school board. She said it would have been "interesting" if the candidates had been asked about the districts weaknesses not just its strengths, "because usually where you see weakness that's where you want to do a change."

"My experience as a parent and a teacher is that when I have concerns, they are listened to and something is done in a way that seems fair," Roth said. She further stated that what she heard from the candidates "gives me some more confidence in knowing who to vote for."

Sommer Shardae and Byron Bonner filed to be candidates but subsequently withdrew from the race. Their names, however, will still appear on the ballot.

Polls for the general municipal elections wiil be open Tuesday, April 4. School board members are elected at-large for three-year terms.