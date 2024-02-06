Officials of Lincolnshire, Illinois-headquartered Camping World Holdings (CWH), which is currently building a 33,000-square-foot recreational vehicle parts and supply store in Scott City, announced Tuesday the company plans to complete a total of 11 new dealership locations in seven states by the end of this year.

The firm has its new local facility under construction on a 12-acre parcel off Nash Road near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Attempts by the Southeast Missourian to reach CWH were unsuccessful but a Camping World website, www.rv.campingworld.com/locations, reports the Scott City store remains on track to open in July.

New locations

In addition to Scott City, CWH said it would open another Missouri store in Branson, plus three outlets in Wisconsin, two in California and one each in Kansas, Michigan, Montana and Ohio.