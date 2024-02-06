All sections
NewsJune 1, 2022

Camping World RV store on track in Scott City; other new sites announced

Officials of Lincolnshire, Illinois-headquartered Camping World Holdings (CWH), which is currently building a 33,000-square-foot recreational vehicle parts and supply store in Scott City, announced Tuesday the company plans to complete a total of 11 new dealership locations in seven states by the end of this year...

Jeff Long
Camping World's new 33,000-square-foot facility off Nash Road near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, seen under construction Tuesday, remains on target to open in July, according to a company website. Camping World said it will open nearly a dozen new outlets in seven states by the end of 2022.Jeff Long

The firm has its new local facility under construction on a 12-acre parcel off Nash Road near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Attempts by the Southeast Missourian to reach CWH were unsuccessful but a Camping World website, www.rv.campingworld.com/locations, reports the Scott City store remains on track to open in July.

New locations

In addition to Scott City, CWH said it would open another Missouri store in Branson, plus three outlets in Wisconsin, two in California and one each in Kansas, Michigan, Montana and Ohio.

CWH already has Show Me State stores in Columbia, Kansas City, Springfield and St. Louis.

"We are committed to strategically and profitably expanding our sales and service presence to capitalize on the 11 million plus installed RV owner base along with the tremendous growth of new entrants to the lifestyle," said Marcus Lemonis, Camping World's chairman.

"The expansion in these seven states is yet another step in our continued growth towards operating in the 48 contiguous states. Our sales and service infrastructure will also support the soon to be launched RVs.com digital offering by ensuring we can reach all Americans interested in the lifestyle through both locations offering service, collision, maintenance, and parts as well as our newly launched mobile service initiative," he added.

Growth

In a previous news release, Lemonis said since Camping World went public in 2016, it has nearly doubled annual revenue to nearly $7 billion and more than tripled annual net income.

