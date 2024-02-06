Byrd scholarship established at SEMO

The estate of the late James Lanier Byrd III, a lifelong resident of Charleston, Missouri, and founder of South Missouri Broadcasting Co., has established a scholarship in his name through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.
In a release, Southeast announced the new Byrd scholarship may be awarded to multiple students each academic year with a maximum of $25,000 in awards or renewals annually.
To be eligible, SEMO students must be traditional entering freshmen or community college transfers from the local region, must attend Southeast full time and must have graduated from either Charleston High School or East Prairie High School in Mississippi County, Missouri.
Eligible students may pursue an undergraduate degree at the main campus in Cape Girardeau, at one of SEMO's regional campuses in Kennett and Sikeston, the Poplar Bluff delivery site or the Cape College Center, or online.
The Byrd scholarship may be used for tuition, fees or books as well as on-campus room and board. It is renewable for up to four years if the awarded students continue to meet the criteria and the scholarship may be used for up to six credit hours during the summer semester, at the student's request.
"We are grateful that the estate of James Lanier Byrd III chose to honor his legacy with a scholarship to Southeast students," said Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast. "This new scholarship will have a very positive impact on our students from Mississippi County as they pursue their academic and career goals."
Byrd founded his broadcasting company in 1954 and operated the former KCHR-AM until his retirement.
The businessman served 16 years in the Missouri National Guard and enjoyed talking about radio, steam-engine trains and Packard automobiles.
He donated pipe organs to the United Methodist and First Baptist churches in Charleston.
Born in Cairo, Illinois, Byrd died Oct. 9 in Charleston at the age of 90.
