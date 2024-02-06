All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 6, 2021

Byrd scholarship established at SEMO

The estate of the late James Lanier Byrd III, a lifelong resident of Charleston, Missouri, and founder of South Missouri Broadcasting Co., has established a scholarship in his name through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. In a release, Southeast announced the new Byrd scholarship may be awarded to multiple students each academic year with a maximum of $25,000 in awards or renewals annually...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Family members of James Lanier Byrd III, in whose name a new Southeast Missouri State University scholarship has been endowed, are pictured, from left: Nelson Byrd, Hugh H. Byrd and Hudson Byrd.
Family members of James Lanier Byrd III, in whose name a new Southeast Missouri State University scholarship has been endowed, are pictured, from left: Nelson Byrd, Hugh H. Byrd and Hudson Byrd.Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

The estate of the late James Lanier Byrd III, a lifelong resident of Charleston, Missouri, and founder of South Missouri Broadcasting Co., has established a scholarship in his name through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

In a release, Southeast announced the new Byrd scholarship may be awarded to multiple students each academic year with a maximum of $25,000 in awards or renewals annually.

To be eligible, SEMO students must be traditional entering freshmen or community college transfers from the local region, must attend Southeast full time and must have graduated from either Charleston High School or East Prairie High School in Mississippi County, Missouri.

Eligible students may pursue an undergraduate degree at the main campus in Cape Girardeau, at one of SEMO's regional campuses in Kennett and Sikeston, the Poplar Bluff delivery site or the Cape College Center, or online.

The Byrd scholarship may be used for tuition, fees or books as well as on-campus room and board. It is renewable for up to four years if the awarded students continue to meet the criteria and the scholarship may be used for up to six credit hours during the summer semester, at the student's request.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We are grateful that the estate of James Lanier Byrd III chose to honor his legacy with a scholarship to Southeast students," said Carlos Vargas, president of Southeast. "This new scholarship will have a very positive impact on our students from Mississippi County as they pursue their academic and career goals."

Byrd founded his broadcasting company in 1954 and operated the former KCHR-AM until his retirement.

The businessman served 16 years in the Missouri National Guard and enjoyed talking about radio, steam-engine trains and Packard automobiles.

He donated pipe organs to the United Methodist and First Baptist churches in Charleston.

Born in Cairo, Illinois, Byrd died Oct. 9 in Charleston at the age of 90.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in head-on crash in New Madrid County
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republ...
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy