Busy week for Bollinger County deputies

Three days later, deputies, working with members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, located Austin Whitworth at a residence on State Highway DD. Whitworth had four active felony arrest warrants out of Madison County, Missouri, for failing to appear on original charges of resisting arrest, possessing a controlled substance and unlawfully using and possessing a firearm. He was turned over to Madison County deputies after his arrest.

Deputies also arrested Lonnie Burkhart, 50, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Thursday, July 13, after conducting a traffic stop on Burkhart's truck. They were notified that Burkhart had a nationwide felony parole arrest warrant and two additional arrest warrents out of Butler County, Missouri. Burkhart was taken into custody and transported to Bollinger County Jail.