NewsJuly 15, 2023

Busy week for Bollinger County deputies

Authorities with Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office located and arrested three fugitives this week. On Monday, July 10, according to authorities, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on State Highway B. There they discovered Joshua Doerr, 33, of Marble Hill, Missouri. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Joshua Doerr
Joshua Doerr

Authorities with Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office located and arrested three fugitives this week.

On Monday, July 10, according to authorities, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on State Highway B. There they discovered Joshua Doerr, 33, of Marble Hill, Missouri. Doerr had an active arrest warrant out of Perryville, Missouri. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, deputies also located illegal substances on him which were preliminarily identified as fentanyl and cocaine. Doerr was taken into custody for two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Three days later, deputies, working with members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, located Austin Whitworth at a residence on State Highway DD. Whitworth had four active felony arrest warrants out of Madison County, Missouri, for failing to appear on original charges of resisting arrest, possessing a controlled substance and unlawfully using and possessing a firearm. He was turned over to Madison County deputies after his arrest.

Deputies also arrested Lonnie Burkhart, 50, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, on Thursday, July 13, after conducting a traffic stop on Burkhart's truck. They were notified that Burkhart had a nationwide felony parole arrest warrant and two additional arrest warrents out of Butler County, Missouri. Burkhart was taken into custody and transported to Bollinger County Jail.


