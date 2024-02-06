Businesses, people honored at Jackson chamber's banquet

Hundreds packed the Jackson Civic Center on Friday night for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.
Chamber executive director Brian Gerau said 2016 — aside from the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series — had been a good year for the chamber, and the new year brings new hope for growth and opportunity.
Merideth Pobst, who serves on the chamber’s board of directors, announced Linda Sandlin as educator of the year, calling Sandlin “a true teaching legend.”
Sandlin, who teaches second grade at Millersville Elementary School, plans to retire at the end of the year after having served for more than 30 years.
Teaching is “like becoming part of my students’ families,” Sandlin said in a video segment played during the program.
“The community fully supports our school system,” she said. “I feel truly blessed to have been chosen for this [award].”
In presenting the industry of the year award, chamber board member Charlie Glueck said Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge has “made one great impression on our region.”
“It’s always good to interact with the chamber,” Dave McMullin of Fronabarger Concreters said in a video accepting the award. “It’s a great honor to be chosen for this award.”
The business of the year award went to Byron Lang Trucking. Owner Roger Lang said in a video acceptance video his company takes pride in being part of the community for the past 70 years.
“We’ve thrived as Jackson thrived,” he said. “We’re very proud to be a third-generation business. ... I’m very humbled to receive this award.”
The award for small business of the year went to river transportation consultants Rushing Marine.
Owner Todd Rushing said during an acceptance video community relations are crucial to a small business.
“We work very hard to create a good reputation and help Jackson grow,” he said.
Val Tuschhoff, a former Jackson alderwoman and former president of the chamber, was awarded the R.A. Fulenwider Award. Upon receiving the lifetime achievement award, Tuschhoff initially was speechless.
“Well, I don’t know what to say,” she said. “I was wondering why my family was so insistent to go tonight.”
She said Jackson is a beautiful and growing city, and she expressed her wish it continue to be so. She said her motto since she was a girl has been “making best better,” and the same principle has guided her community stewardship.
Kelly Darby was named ambassador of the year for her work with the chamber. Darby, who works with Modern Woodmen of America, said the human element is what makes doing business in Jackson better than elsewhere.
“Each and every business in this room knows the names of their customers,” she said. “That’s Jackson. ... I love Jackson.”
The chamber service award went to Cheryl Merkler.
In thanking the city for providing the civic center for the night, Gerau presented Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs with a framed newspaper article from decades ago calling for the building of a civic center.
“Progress is slow, baby. Progress is slow,” Gerau joked. “But it’s here now, and we’re darn happy to have it now.”
Outgoing chamber president Jeff Martin urged residents to take extra measures to be mindful of neighbors in the coming years, cautioning against a culture he said is marked by fear and bitter disagreement.
“I, personally, do not believe this is how our God intended us to behave,” Martin said. “Be open to the relationships God provides to you.”
2017 would be a good year, he said, and it will be measured by the quality of the relationships people build with each other.
Incoming president Wade Bartels said he’s excited to serve in Jackson, a place “where people respect the traditions of the past but look forward to the innovation needed to succeed in the future.”
