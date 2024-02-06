Businesses, people honored at Jackson chamber's banquet

Hundreds packed the Jackson Civic Center on Friday night for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce annual banquet.

Chamber executive director Brian Gerau said 2016 — aside from the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series — had been a good year for the chamber, and the new year brings new hope for growth and opportunity.

Merideth Pobst, who serves on the chamber’s board of directors, announced Linda Sandlin as educator of the year, calling Sandlin “a true teaching legend.”

Sandlin, who teaches second grade at Millersville Elementary School, plans to retire at the end of the year after having served for more than 30 years.

Teaching is “like becoming part of my students’ families,” Sandlin said in a video segment played during the program.

“The community fully supports our school system,” she said. “I feel truly blessed to have been chosen for this [award].”

In presenting the industry of the year award, chamber board member Charlie Glueck said Fronabarger Concreters Inc. of Oak Ridge has “made one great impression on our region.”

“It’s always good to interact with the chamber,” Dave McMullin of Fronabarger Concreters said in a video accepting the award. “It’s a great honor to be chosen for this award.”

The business of the year award went to Byron Lang Trucking. Owner Roger Lang said in a video acceptance video his company takes pride in being part of the community for the past 70 years.

“We’ve thrived as Jackson thrived,” he said. “We’re very proud to be a third-generation business. ... I’m very humbled to receive this award.”

The award for small business of the year went to river transportation consultants Rushing Marine.

Owner Todd Rushing said during an acceptance video community relations are crucial to a small business.

“We work very hard to create a good reputation and help Jackson grow,” he said.

Val Tuschhoff, a former Jackson alderwoman and former president of the chamber, was awarded the R.A. Fulenwider Award. Upon receiving the lifetime achievement award, Tuschhoff initially was speechless.

“Well, I don’t know what to say,” she said. “I was wondering why my family was so insistent to go tonight.”