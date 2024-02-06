Business owner charged with dumping grease into river

CABOOL, Mo. — A Missouri business owner is accused in a federal indictment of dumping grease his recycling company collected into the Big Piney River.

The U.S. attorney’s office said 50-year-old Brian Dale Fleming of Cabool and BF Byproducts LLC were charged in an indictment returned Thursday in Springfield.

BF Byproducts, formerly Fleming Recycling, uses trucks to collect used grease from hundreds of restaurants in Missouri, Arkansas and elsewhere. The grease is transported to the Cabool facility, where it’s recycled for resale and a profit.