The Missouri Department of Transportation primarily handles highway construction, but has other needs as well, and looks for subcontractors to perform those functions.

That was the subject of a workshop Thursday afternoon at the Economic and Business Engagement Center at 920 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The primary focus was on disadvantaged business enterprises, or DBEs, and how to maximize their profile with MoDOT and other state agencies.

April Brown, senior civil-rights specialist for the Southeast District with MoDOT, said any business owner considering applying for DBE status should research whether the companyï¿½s specialty relates to a need MoDOT ï¿½ or another state agency ï¿½ has.

Certainly, highway construction is prominent among MoDOTï¿½s needs, but anything construction related is also included, Brown said: traffic control, sign or fence installation and landscaping are all services MoDOT needs.

Consultants in engineering, plans, AutoCAD, hauling and community outreach are also needed, she said.

ï¿½I think itï¿½s important for companies to really hone in on what they do well,ï¿½ she said.

Gina Montgomery, intermediate civil-rights specialist with MoDOT, said typically a company could be considered for DBE status if itï¿½s owned by a woman or minority, sometimes a disabled person, or a resident of economically depressed areas.