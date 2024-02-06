Busch family to buy Grant's Farm

ST. LOUIS — Five members of the Busch family say they will purchase Grant’s Farm and keep the St. Louis County attraction free and open to the public.

The announcement Wednesday ends a two-year dispute among siblings of the family that founded the Anheuser-Busch brewery. The sale price was not disclosed.

Four of the six siblings banded together and wanted to buy Grant’s Farm. Their brother, Kraftig owner Billy Busch, also wanted to buy it with plans to build a brewery on site. He had the support of one brother.