Buffalo Wild Wings moving to new location in March

Buffalo Wild Wings is moving to a new location in Cape Girardeau in March, and franchise owner Bill Zellmer said customers will see an improvement in the experience.

The new location will be "smaller but more efficient," Zellmer said.

The layout will be different from the current Town Plaza location's long, narrow floor plan, but the space will be better, he said.

A major reason for the move is adding patio seating, Zellmer said.

"To stay current with the style of the [Buffalo Wild Wings] brand," Zellmer said, they're adding an open-air patio and an all-weather patio guests can enjoy year-round."

The all-weather patio will have bay doors to close during bad weather, he added.

There's no room for patio seating at the current location, Zellmer said.

The new location at 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau will be right in the heart of the action, Zellmer said, with its proximity to Cape West 14 Cine, Interstate 55, West Park Mall and other shopping and hotels.

The location will be nonsmoking, and the same staff will transfer from the current location.